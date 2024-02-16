Alimohamed 5-fer headlines grueling 2nd day for Harpy Eagles – Hurricanes lead by 216 runs heading into Day 3

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2 Day 3 – GHE vs. LIH

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Champs Guyana Harpy Eagles endured a tough Day 2 as they seek to lessen the gap between the current 216-run lead held by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as the two sides head into a highly-important third day at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Play resumed on day 2 with the Leewards looking to stretch their overnight total of 299, managing to post a daunting 1st innings 352 all out.

Rakeem Cornwall converted his 30-odd score from the first day, to 54 with 9 fours and a six ; finding help from spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. who finished on 20 not out.

An overall tough 1st innings bowling outing for Guyana, fast-bowler Ronaldo Alimohamed carried the Eagles on his back grabbing 5-69 his maiden 5-fer in 4-Day cricket.

The spin unit consisting of Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul and Antony Adams each returned a wicket, as they endured harsh spells.

In support of Alimohamed, fellow seamers and newbies Neiland Cadogan (1-24) and West Indies U19 player Isai Thorne (1-69), played their roles but will need to maximize during the 2nd bowling innings.

The Champs had a dismal 1st innings, being kept to a moderate 188 all out due to the pair of left-arm spinner Daniel Dooram (4-40) and pacer Jeremiah Louis (3-42) feasting on the Eagles’ batters.

Alimohamed followed his 5 wickets with a defiant 41 while Permaul (34) and Sinclair (29) finished as the other leading run-scorers in the 1st innings.

Batting a second time, the Hurricanes were 52-1 by stumps. First innings centurion Mikyle Louis looked even more settled than he did on Tuesday, stroking 5 fours with a solitary six on his way to 37* off 47 and could easily convert today given his form.

His opening partner Kofi James (14) succumbed to Permaul (1-6) before stumps, leaving Keacy Carty (1*) to resume his innings alongside Louis.

By lunch, Guyana stumbled to 45-2 after 15 overs, thanks mainly to Louis who landed a double blow, as the pacer removed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck.

Louis added the wicket of debutante Raymon Perez, who crunched a quartet of fours in his 18 off 17 and looked dangerous before falling to a catch.

The afternoon session following the lunch interval, saw Guyana lose a cluster of wickets as a few of their batters looked decent before throwing it away.

Kevlon Anderson (10) and Matthew Nandu (19) scratched

around before Archibald removed them both. The wickets of gloveman Kemol Savory (0) and Sinclair, who attempted a brief counter-fight by hitting 3 fours and a pair of maximums, added further pressure on the Champs.

Alimohamed and Permaul steadied the ship, taking the score to 142-6 by tea. When play resumed Cornwall (1-28) removed Alimohamed, while Dooram churned out a magical spell to dismiss Permaul, Anthony Adams (13) and Thorne (14) to help seal the innings.

Day 3 action continues today from 10:00h.