Tucville man riddled with bullets in front home

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old Tucville, Georgetown man was shot multiple times about his body in front of his home Tuesday night.

Injured is Winston Hazel an electrician of Gibson Street Tucville, Georgetown. In a statement the Guyana Police Force said that the shooting incident occurred at 19:07hrs. According to the police, Gibson was attacked by two unidentified men, wearing hoodies and armed with two handguns on a black XR motorcycle (registration number unknown).

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim was returning home from D’Urban Street Lodge, driving his motorcar. As he stopped and turned into his entrance, west of his house, the two suspects approached on the motorcycle and stopped a short distance from him. They then came off the motorcycle, pulled out the two handguns and discharged several rounds at the victim, while he was in the car. The victim immediately exited the car and ran into his yard, calling out to his reputed wife. The suspects continued to discharge rounds at the victim after which they rode off on the motorcycle and escaped.

The victim sustained twelve gunshot wounds: three to his left side abdomen, three on each to his thighs, two to his left hand and one to his right upper hand. The victim’s wife and a 27-year-old male took the victim to a hospital in the city where he was undergoing surgery. His condition is listed as serious. The victim’s motorcar was examined and what appeared to be bullet holes were seen on the vehicle. Detectives found two warheads, seven 9MM spent shells, and one live 9MM round of ammunition at the scene. Investigations continue.

Hazel is known to law enforcement officials. His most recent brush with the law was in March of 2022 when he was remanded to prison along with another man, for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. According to reports, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) Officers had conducted an operation in the Guyhoc Park, Tucville area where a motorcar was stopped and the two defendants were the occupants. The car was then searched and five parcels of cocaine were discovered. They were detained and taken to CANU’s headquarters where the cocaine was tested and weighed, amounting to 5.814kg with a street value of $6.5 M.