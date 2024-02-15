TriStar Inc. Supports Region 3 RDC Westside Golf Course Pagwah/Easter Celebrations

Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of TriStar Inc., Mr. Krishna Persaud, owner of the CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs that won the title in 2022, whose team is now based in Antigua and Barbuda, pledged his support for the Region Three RDC Pagwah and Easter celebrations that will held at the Westside Golf Course from March 30-April 1.

With over $1M in prizes for activities such as Easter Egg Hunt, Best Dressed, Best Hat, Largest Kite, Most Unusual Kite, Best Curry and much more, up for grabs along with food and music during the event, persons are asked to reserve their spots early.

Region Three Vice Chairman Omesh Stayanand and Nexgen Golf’s Aleem Hussain thanked the Chairman of TriStar Inc. for his support, “The success of our Region depends on the investment and involvement of persons like Mr. Persaud and it is especially gratifying to have a ‘son of the soil’ return to improve our region.”

The addition of a golf course to Region Three to provide local residents with access to the sport caught the attention of Mr. Persaud who was born in Windsor Forest and has been a strong advocate of giving back to the community in various ways. “Region Three residents deserve the best that Guyana has to offer and projects and events such as this will always receive our full support.”

He likened the development of the golf course and school golf programme to the major developmental project that Tristar Inc. is currently engaged in that will transform the West Bank of Demerara. The US$160M project will be a state of art facility providing service to the oil and gas industry whilst enabling cheaper logistical movement of cargo through Region Three.

The modern port will be capable of serving container vessels and cruise ships, linking Guyana to wider global trade, coupled with a facility dedicated and designed to be a “fit for purpose” oil and gas port for fabrication of heavy oil field equipment whilst creating direct and indirect employment for at least 100+ Guyanese during the developmental and operational stages of the project in Region Three.