Shamal Angel ready to take AJM Mash It Up cricket tournament by storm

Kaieteur Sports – Senior Berbice all-rounder Shamal Angel is ready to ignite the AJM Mash It Up T20 cricket tournament by storm on Saturday February 24 at Bush Lot Sports Complex Ground, West Coast Berbice.

This premier cricket tournament will have more than one million dollars in cash and prizes on offer, and Angel has set his sights in the right direction.

Angel has been in red-hot form with the bat, and the West Berbice local, who plays for Achievers, is fresh off good outings with the Guyana Defence Force team. The right-hander, who scored an unbeaten 129 against Cotton Tree Young Guns in the previous AJM second division tournament in West Berbice, is confident of recording good scores.

“I am looking forward to doing good yet again, just continuing from the previous AJM tournament that I played last year.”

“It was usual conditions, a bit more competitive cricket from the teams but I managed to pull through and was successful nevertheless,” Angel said.

When asked if his hot streak with the bat will continue, Angel said: “Yes, I have that confidence to continue my blind form in the upcoming AJM tournament, no big changes. I just want to continue doing what worked for me previously and do it with a bit more intent.”

The AJM Mash It Up tournament will be a one-day event, and the matches will be fast paced, but Angel is up for the challenge.

“I will try my best to adapt to the conditions of that day as fast as possible so that I can work to my game plan,” Angel explained.

The top-order batsman had scores of 129*,68, 61* and 36* in the previous AJM second division tournament. Last weekend, Angel slammed 93 for the GDF side, and propelled his team to victory.

Four teams in the West Berbice area will be on show at the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament on February 24: namely AJM defending T20 champions Cotton Tree Sports Club, D’ Edwards Sports Club, Achievers A and Bush Lot Sports Club.

The day’s activity will commence at 09:00h and the final will be played under lights. There will be big screen, commentary and live scores at the venue with Crown Vibes International providing sounds.

This tournament promises a CPL atmosphere, according to the organisers. Cheerleaders will be on show, in addition to other side attractions.

AJM Enterprise aims to develop cricket in the West Berbice area and provide quality entertainment to the cricket-loving population.

This event is sponsored by AJM Enterprise and Jumbo Jet and powered by Banks DIH Limited.