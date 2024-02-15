Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Schoolgirl, 13, beaten by mentally- ill brother

Feb 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Villagers at Arau, Region Seven Wednesday rescued a 13-year-old schoolgirl who was attacked and beaten unconscious by her mentally ill brother.

Police said that she was attacked around 06:30hrs. She was reportedly walking home when the man attacked her with a piece of wood. He dealt her several lashes to her back and head causing her to collapse to the ground and lose consciousness. Villagers rushed to the girl’s rescue. They took her to Arau health post, where she was examined by a healthcare worker and referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical examination.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested by Community Policing Group (CPG) and is presently in custody at the Kaikan Police Station.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

TriStar Inc. Supports Region 3 RDC Westside Golf Course Pagwah/Easter Celebrations 

TriStar Inc. Supports Region 3 RDC Westside Golf Course Pagwah/Easter...

Feb 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of TriStar Inc., Mr. Krishna Persaud, owner of the CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs that won the title in 2022, whose team is now based in Antigua and Barbuda, pledged...
Read More
Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Leeward Hurricanes  Louis ton, Hamilton half-century give Hurricanes edge heading into Day 2 

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Leeward Hurricanes  ...

Feb 15, 2024

Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Feb 15, 2024

Shamal Angel ready to take AJM Mash It Up cricket tournament by storm

Shamal Angel ready to take AJM Mash It Up cricket...

Feb 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering continues to assist, donates cricket balls to Rose Hall Community Centre

Kascon Engineering continues to assist, donates...

Feb 15, 2024

Berbice ease to 7 wicket with over Demerara to clinch title 

Berbice ease to 7 wicket with over Demerara to...

Feb 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The reasons for divestment

    Kaieteur News – There are many reasons why governments opt to privatize public enterprises or divest themselves of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]