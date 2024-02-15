Schoolgirl, 13, beaten by mentally- ill brother

Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Villagers at Arau, Region Seven Wednesday rescued a 13-year-old schoolgirl who was attacked and beaten unconscious by her mentally ill brother.
Police said that she was attacked around 06:30hrs. She was reportedly walking home when the man attacked her with a piece of wood. He dealt her several lashes to her back and head causing her to collapse to the ground and lose consciousness. Villagers rushed to the girl’s rescue. They took her to Arau health post, where she was examined by a healthcare worker and referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical examination.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested by Community Policing Group (CPG) and is presently in custody at the Kaikan Police Station.
