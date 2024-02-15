Popular hotel in New Amsterdam gutted by fire

Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin on Wednesday gutted the Castle Hotel, a popular hotel located on Chapel Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
A preliminary report released by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) around 18:40hrs Wednesday revealed that firefighters were currently battling a blaze at the Hotel, which started around 16:37hrs.
According to the Fire Service, “At this time the top floor of the three-storey building is engulfed in flames, while the second floor has been destroyed.” The GFS said that there have been no reports of injuries and all occupants were reportedly safely evacuated from the building. Firefighters remain on the scene as they attempt to control the flames in a timely manner and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. An investigation is ongoing.
