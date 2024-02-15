Man allegedly attempted to bribe cop to remove criminal records

Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was placed on $75,000 bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of attempting to bribe a police officer.
Mohamed Esuph, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on November 10, 2023, at the Criminal Records Office, Eve Leary, Georgetown, he gave $10,000 to a constable, an agent of the Government of Guyana (GoG), as inducement to cause a conviction to be removed from police records unit, in favour for himself.
Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Esuph on $75,000 bail with conditions attached. He is required to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on the first Friday of every month, commencing from March 1, 2024, until the conclusion of the court case. Esuph is also required to lodge his passport with the police. He is scheduled to return to court on March 6, 2024.
