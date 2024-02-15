Kascon Engineering continues to assist, donates cricket balls to Rose Hall Community Centre

Kaieteur Sports – Kascon Engineering Services, a multipurpose engineering Company of No 2 Village East Canje Berbice, continues to show its benevolence in various spheres in and around the community.

Kascon Engineering, which is owned by Engineer Rafeek Kassim, has donated a number of boxes of cricket ball to the Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket club of East Canje.

Kassim, a former cricketer himself who still plays at the masters level, noted that the effort is all part of the Company’s mantra of giving back to the community from where it operates. He is pleased with the work ethics of the RHCC and so decided to assist the club which has a number of young and upcoming outstanding players.

Among them are West Indies U19 pacer and Guyana senior team selectee Isiah Thorne, Guyana U15 all-rounder and batting prodigy Adrian Hetymer, Female cricketers West Indies senior player Ashmini Munisar and West Indies Under19 and Guyana Senior player Realeanna Grimmond.

The Company recently assisted Hetymer with cricket gear and one year educational sponsorship.

The company has been giving back to the community in various ways. (Samuel Whyte)