Guyana looking at expanding tourism portfolio

Feb 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) will embark on a comprehensive assessment of the adventure tourism market in Guyana.

GTA’s Director Kamrul Baksh explained that Guyana’s product portfolio needs to be diversified and the authority has begun talks with key representatives of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) to achieve the goal.

Web image of Zip Lining

ATTA is the largest global network of adventure travel leaders that aims to empower the global travel community to protect natural and cultural capital while creating economic value that benefits both trade members and destinations.

“We want to bring in the expertise to see exactly what potential we have and I think we have so many undiscovered gems…That is something that we are committing to doing and ensuring that we have an initial assessment done to determine how feasible those products will be,” the director stated during the recent launch of a new tourism product in the Rupununi tourism circuit.

Meanwhile, Baksh noted that the GTA is also lending support to communities and partners who are interested in culture tourism through its community-led and owned framework. Cultural tourism involves travelling to destinations primarily to experience and engage with the cultural heritage, traditions, arts, and lifestyle of the local communities. He said the GTA will collaborate closely with tour operators to support these studies. (DPI)

 

