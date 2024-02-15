Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Leeward Hurricanes Louis ton, Hamilton half-century give Hurricanes edge heading into Day 2

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…

Kaieteur Sports – A stunning maiden century from Leeward Hurricanes opener Mikyle Louis, gave his team a solid start after gaining the upper hand on the opening day of Round 2’s CWI Regional 4-Day Championships battle versus the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Day 1 stumps at Warner Park, St. Kitts, saw Leewards finishing a terrific opening day of batting on 299-6 after 91 overs with Rahkeem Cornwall on 39* set to resume today alongside with all-rounder Jeremiah Louis (3*).

The Eagles bowlers had a rough day, especially during the opening session. Thereafter wickets came and fast-bowler Ronaldo Alimohamed stood out with 2-49.

Batting first turned out well for the Hurricanes as the young Louis played a typical opener innings which highlighted the entire opening day.

The 23 year-old was lethal against the good deliveries while pouncing on anything loose on his way to 113 off 221 balls with 10 fours while favoring the long boundary on 5 occasions.

Jahmar Hamilton provided the stability down the order, stroking 77 with 11 fours and a maximum, shortly keeping Cornwall’s company as the pair carried the afternoon innings after resuming on 90-2 at lunch; prior to losing a few wickets in the middle.

Middle-order batsmen, Terrance Warde (23), Keacy Carty (13) and Kofi James (12) batted around Louis and company but failed to convert.

The centurion opener carried the team after pacer Alimohamed removed James and Warde, while the Eagles spinners got into action and landed some blows after left-arm spinner Anthony Adams (1-69) removed Jewel Andrew for duck.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (1-66) then got rid of Carty but Hamilton and the centurion Louis steered the ship into the after session. After reaching his century, Louis looked to press on before Veerasammy Permaul (1-52) had him trapped lbw to give Guyana their biggest breakthrough of the day.

Hamilton and Cornwall then joined forces before the Harpy Eagles requested a new ball during the last session of day 1. Fast-bowler Neiland Cadogan (1-15), then had Hamilton caught as Cornwall saw the Hurricanes to stumps without further hiccups.

Day 2’s action resumes today from 10:00h.