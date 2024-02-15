Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

 Govt. to spend $4B to rehabilitate over 30 hinterland roads

Feb 15, 2024

Section of the $244M concrete road at Heaven Hill, Matthews Ridge which was commissioned in 2023.

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated the largest chunk of the budget this year, the government through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend approximately $4,741,000,000 out of its $236,108,169,000 allocation to rehabilitate or construct over 30 roadways in the hinterland regions.

The ministry in an advertisement seeking contractors to carry out the works noted that the projects are expected to be completed in 34 lots in Regions such as One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. The ministry also highlighted that some of the works would be the continuation from previous phases, while some will be new projects.

In Region One, the ministry stated that rehabilitation/ construction is set for Mabaruma to Hosororo Hill road (phase 3) – $308 million, for Rincon Main Access road (phase 2) – $188 million, for Kwebanna to Kumaka road (phase 2) – $228 million, for Kumaka to Kwebanna Hills road (phase 1) – $228 million, for internals road at Thomas Hill in Mabaruma (phase 2) – $72 million, for internal roads at Koberimo in Mabaruma – $72 million, for the reconstruction of Settlement Road Bridge at Mabaruma – $72 million, for Wauna main access bridge in Mabaruma – $262 million, for internal roads at Port Kaituma (phase 20 – $228 million, and for internal roads at Matthews Ridge (phase 3) – $228 million.

In Region Seven, roads works are slated for Dagg Point Main Access Road in Bartica – $129 million, for Bartica/ Potaro road (mile 6 -19) – $73 million, for Bartica/ Potaro road (mile 19 -37) – $97 million, for Bartica/ Potaro road (mile 37 – 45) – $124 million, and for Karrau to Blue Mountain road (20km from village to mines) – $81 million.

For Region Eight, rehabilitation/ construction works are for the realignment of Tiger Hill in Mahdia – $67 million, for main access road from Mahdia to Mango Landing – $80 million, for Murwa Community Road (phase 3) – $97 million, for Princeville road – $37 million, for Salbora road – $28 million, for Pamela road – $28 million, and for Denham Bridge to 72 Miles road – $119 million.

As it relates to works in Region Nine, the ministry stated that works are for village roads in Rupununi at Flyhill Junction – $159 million, for village roads in Deep South Rupununi specifically from Katoonarib to Karadarnau Village – $207 million, for village roads in North Rupununi at Aranaputa Valley (phase 2) – $182 million, for village roads in Deep South Rupununi from Sand Creek to Rupunau – $219 million, for village roads in Central Rupununi from Katoka to Flyhill – $221 million, for village roads in Baitoon – $103 million, and for village roads in Central Rupununi at Parashara – $115 million.

Lastly in Region Ten, rehabilitation/ construction is for internal roads and drains at Kwakwani (600m of asphalt roads) – $105 million, for Kwakwani Waterfront road – $257 million, for Orealla to Kwakwani (Phase 4 – 20km to be rehabilitated) – $194 million, for Mabura to Mango Landing road – $65 million, and for bridges along Butakari corridor – $68 million.

Kaieteur News understands that these road projects form part of the overall $5.5 billion budgetary allocation for hinterland roads this year. Notably, last year the government had expended approximately $6.5 billion which saw hinterland roads in areas such as Butakari, Issano, Moruca, North Pakaraimas and Port Kaituma being constructed or rehabilitated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

