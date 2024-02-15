Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2024 Sports
As Back Circle, Lodge All Stars, Gold is Money and North East advance into semis
Kaieteur Sports – As the highly awaited Georgetown Versus The Rest Street Football competition reaches its penultimate stages, Back Circle, Lodge All Stars, Gold is Money, and North East La Penitence have secured their places in the semi-finals. The quarter-final matches, held on Tuesday at Back-Circle’s Tarmac in East Ruimveldt, witnessed these teams securing victories and advancing to the next round.
In the first quarter-final clash, Lodge All Stars narrowly defeated Bent Street with a 1-0 scoreline, securing the first spot in the semi-finals. Gold is Money, in another thrilling encounter, dominated California Square with a convincing 3-0 win. The strategic positioning and strong defence of Gold is Money proved effective, maintaining a clean sheet after scoring two early goals and putting California Square under early pressure before closing with another brilliant strike.
Back Circle, the home team, lived up to expectations by delivering an impressive performance against Team Family. The match ended with a 2-0 victory in favour of Back Circle, solidifying their status as the tournament favourites.
In the final match of the evening, North East La Penitence emerged victorious over the famous Sparta Boss side. Both teams displayed skillful play, but only one could claim victory. The North East boys exhibited superior football, securing a well-deserved 2-0 win and completing the lineup of teams advancing to the penultimate stage of the tournament.
The tournament is sponsored by Swat Protection Services, Stephan’s Beverages, Hard Ball Entertainment, Ballerz Entertainment, Reliable Graphis Designs and the Office of Police Commissioner.
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 15, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of TriStar Inc., Mr. Krishna Persaud, owner of the CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs that won the title in 2022, whose team is now based in Antigua and Barbuda, pledged...
Feb 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – There are many reasons why governments opt to privatize public enterprises or divest themselves of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If governments, around the world have become confused about support for Ukraine... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]