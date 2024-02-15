Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Feb 15, 2024 Sports

As Back Circle, Lodge All Stars, Gold is Money and North East advance into semis

Kaieteur Sports – As the highly awaited Georgetown Versus The Rest Street Football competition reaches its penultimate stages, Back Circle, Lodge All Stars, Gold is Money, and North East La Penitence have secured their places in the semi-finals. The quarter-final matches, held on Tuesday at Back-Circle’s Tarmac in East Ruimveldt, witnessed these teams securing victories and advancing to the next round.

Back Circle Football team advances into Georgetwon vs. The Rest semis.

Back Circle Football team advances into Georgetwon vs. The Rest semis.

In the first quarter-final clash, Lodge All Stars narrowly defeated Bent Street with a 1-0 scoreline, securing the first spot in the semi-finals. Gold is Money, in another thrilling encounter, dominated California Square with a convincing 3-0 win. The strategic positioning and strong defence of Gold is Money proved effective, maintaining a clean sheet after scoring two early goals and putting California Square under early pressure before closing with another brilliant strike.

Back Circle, the home team, lived up to expectations by delivering an impressive performance against Team Family. The match ended with a 2-0 victory in favour of Back Circle, solidifying their status as the tournament favourites.

In the final match of the evening, North East La Penitence emerged victorious over the famous Sparta Boss side. Both teams displayed skillful play, but only one could claim victory. The North East boys exhibited superior football, securing a well-deserved 2-0 win and completing the lineup of teams advancing to the penultimate stage of the tournament.

The tournament is sponsored by Swat Protection Services, Stephan’s Beverages, Hard Ball Entertainment, Ballerz Entertainment, Reliable Graphis Designs and the Office of Police Commissioner.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

TriStar Inc. Supports Region 3 RDC Westside Golf Course Pagwah/Easter Celebrations 

TriStar Inc. Supports Region 3 RDC Westside Golf Course Pagwah/Easter...

Feb 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of TriStar Inc., Mr. Krishna Persaud, owner of the CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs that won the title in 2022, whose team is now based in Antigua and Barbuda, pledged...
Read More
Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Leeward Hurricanes  Louis ton, Hamilton half-century give Hurricanes edge heading into Day 2 

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Leeward Hurricanes  ...

Feb 15, 2024

Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Georgetown prevails over The Rest

Feb 15, 2024

Shamal Angel ready to take AJM Mash It Up cricket tournament by storm

Shamal Angel ready to take AJM Mash It Up cricket...

Feb 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering continues to assist, donates cricket balls to Rose Hall Community Centre

Kascon Engineering continues to assist, donates...

Feb 15, 2024

Berbice ease to 7 wicket with over Demerara to clinch title 

Berbice ease to 7 wicket with over Demerara to...

Feb 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The reasons for divestment

    Kaieteur News – There are many reasons why governments opt to privatize public enterprises or divest themselves of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]