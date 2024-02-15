Courts Business Solutions to announce additional facility for small business financing at the Energy expo

Kaieteur News – Courts Business Solutions (CBS) will have a major presence at the Guyana oil and gas expo with a focus on small business solutions.

In a press release the company said as part of its ongoing drive to support and facilitate small business growth it plans to make a major announcement that will see even more opportunities become available for local entrepreneurs and small businesses to access credit easily to grow and expand their operations. Already the CBS initiative has seen several local businesses leverage financing to double the size of their operations.

Through the CBS initiative, Unicomer Guyana Inc will be providing business equipment, furnishing and Ready Finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. At booth 169, CBS will focus on the hospitality, construction, and restaurant industry, with special displays and offers for restaurants and furnishings for small hotels. The CBS service marks another significant step forward in Unicomer Guyana Inc’s commitment to empowering businesses, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation within the corporate community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the comprehensive suite of Ready Finance options that CBS will offer during the Expo.

“We believe in the limitless potential of Guyana’s business community, and Courts Business Solutions reflects our dedication to facilitating their success,” stated Eldri Ferguson-Mackey, Director of Merchandising and Marketing (Guyana). “With flexible products and financing solutions, we aim to equip businesses with the full suite of tools they need to thrive.” Since its launch, Courts Business Solutions, has been growing strong and the response has been positive.