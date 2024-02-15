Bids open for supply & delivery of exercise books for Education Ministry

Latest update February 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Twelve companies have submitted bids to supply and deliver exercise books for the Ministry of Education, the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) disclosed on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Education was allocated some $3-billion in the 2024 national budget for the procurement and distribution of exercise books.
The project will be done in six lots.
Below are the companies and their bids:
