Bids open for supply & delivery of exercise books for Education Ministry

Kaieteur News – Twelve companies have submitted bids to supply and deliver exercise books for the Ministry of Education, the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) disclosed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education was allocated some $3-billion in the 2024 national budget for the procurement and distribution of exercise books.

The project will be done in six lots.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of two one MW generators for the Albion Estate Power House rehabilitation project.

Supreme Court of Judicature

Supply and delivery of Judges and Magistrates’ minute/ record books.

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of exercise books, National Distribution Lots 1 to 6.

Ministry of Labour

Procurement of security services.

Ministry of Agriculture

Electrical installation of LV supply and generator in Regions 2, 5 and 10.

Guyana Election Commission

Provision of services Lots 1 and 2.