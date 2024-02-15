550 Capoey residents benefitting from new $11M water supply system

Kaieteur News – Five hundred and fifty (550) Capoey, Region Two residents will no longer be relying on the lake or rainwater harvesting to access water.

The community is now enjoying access to potable water through the Capoey Water Supply System, which was commissioned by Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water on Tuesday.

Prime Ministerial Representative, Mr. Arnold Adams, Hinterland Services Director at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. RamchandJailal and team were present, the Ministry of Hoyusing and Water said in a press release.

Minister Rodrigues stated that the water supply system is in keeping with the government’s commitment to transforming the lives of Guyanese through access to essential services. “All of our citizens regardless of your race, your religion, your geographical location, you [must] have access to services and access to infrastructure that will improve your lives,” said the Minister Rodrigues.

The government has drilled 75 wells in three years, taking potable water supply in the hinterland from 46% to 86% by the end of 2023. Through the 2024 Budget another 40 wells will be drilled in Amerindian communities, as the PPP/C Government aims to achieve 100% access for the hinterland by 2025. Communities in Region Two set to benefit from enhanced water supply include Friendship, Mashabo, St Denny’s/ Tapakuma Village, St Monica, Friendship, Dredge Creek, Baracaro, Bethany and Wakapao.

Moreover, a new treatment plant is currently under construction at Onderneeming, which will serve residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor. Another plant is also expected to be developed at Maria’s Delight to serve Charity to Queenstown residents to help push treated water coverage.

Capoey is divided into two sections, with one section already receiving water. The new Capoey Water Supply System was drilled by GWI’s newly acquired 421T PAT Rig and in-house drilling team to a depth of 42 meters. The 550 residents represent 96% of the population now benefitting.

The Hinterland Director, Mr. Jailal, highlighted the employment opportunities the project generated for local residents and emphasized the need for community responsibility in maintaining the facility. GWI collaborated with the Capoey Village Council and residents towards activating the new well, supply and installation of 400 lengths of 50mm & 100 lengths of 19mm PVC pipelines from the well to the storage tanks and along the distribution network, standpipes, installation of solar panel, construction of perimeter fence, installation of submersible pump, well discharge and Construction of Reinforced concrete base to support four 1,000 Gallons Tuff Tanks. Overall, the project costs $11 million and the new well is expected to serve the community for several decades.

GWI plans to train two Community Service Officers (CSOs) to assist in the upkeep of the new water supply system.