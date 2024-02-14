Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Yellow Steel Inc. supports Petra/Milo U18 Schools football

Feb 14, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Yellow Steel INC., a leading distributor of heavy-duty equipment, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the 10th Annual Milo U-18 Schools Football Tournament 2024, organized by Petra Organisation. The corporate backing was officially announced at an event held yesterday at Yellow Steel INC.’s Head Office, located at Parcel 1242 Block 1 Eccles East Bank Demerara, Georgetown.

Ms. Jacklyn Boodie, Secretray Petra Organization collects the sponsorship from Mr.  Uwe Van Dijk General Manager Yellow Steel Inc.

During the ceremony, Ms. Jacklyn Boodie, Secretary of the Petra Organization, gratefully accepted an undisclosed financial contribution from Uwe Van Dijk, the General Manager of Yellow Steel INC.

In his feature address, Mr. Van Dijk expressed his enthusiasm for continuing their support of the tournament this year, citing the success of the previous edition.

Ms. Boodie, in turn, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Van Dijk for his unwavering confidence in the Petra Organization and the consistent support extended to the Milo school football programme.

The 10th Annual Milo U-18 Schools Football programme is scheduled to kick off later this month, featuring the participation of twenty-four schools from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10. The first-place finishers in the tournament will be awarded a prize of $300,000 towards a school project, adding an additional incentive to the competition.

 

 

