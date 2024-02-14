World Leaders agree UN Security Council must redouble efforts to address impacts of war on food security, environment

By Kiana Wilburg at the United Nations Security Council

Kaieteur News – To mark Guyana’s one-month handling of the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), President, Dr. Irfaan Ali led a robust debate on Tuesday which focused on the impact of war and conflict on food insecurity and the environment. The debate which continues today and carries a total of 89 speakers, also examined the worsening effects of climate change and how emissions from war contributes to this global phenomenon.

During his remarks, the Head of State noted that climate change and conflict are two of the main drivers of food insecurity and often overlap. Together, he said they create a vicious cycle of instability. As for armed conflict, he noted that it can increase food insecurity risks and the threat of famine. On this premise, Ali outlined a few pertinent facts regarding the importance of this topic for the UNSC. The Head of State noted that today, there are 149 million Africans facing acute food security. This he said represents an increase of 12 million people more than last year. What is equally alarming, said Ali, is the fact that it will cost about US$5 Billion to eradicate the hunger caused by war in African states.

Ali further noted that war has an impact on putting out of commission, lands which can be used to boost agricultural production. In this regard, he noted that the overall damage and loss for agriculture enterprises in Ukraine which has been ravaged by the ongoing war led by Russia is estimated at almost US$4 billion.

Ali also noted that in Colombia, a commission to monitor public policies on forced displacement of people found that between 1980 and July 2010, 6.6 million hectares of land had been abandoned or ceased to be productive as a consequence of conflict.

“These stats and all I’m saying is publicly available. But what have we done about it? We have done very little because we do not see the critical interplay and we do not place priority on these issues as a consequence of war and conflict,” said the Head of State.

Ali also brought to the attention of the Council, the impact of war on displacement and forced migration. In this respect, he cited the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) which had found that at least 108 million people were forcibly displaced. Of that number, Ali said more than 62 million people were internally displaced because of conflict and other factors. Of these individuals, he highlighted that 76% live in low- and middle-income countries.

President Ali also showed the impact of conflict on forests. In total and across all conflict areas assessed, Ali said forest loss increased by 10% in 2020. Ali said that is 3.2 million hectares based on the loss in tropical areas alone. He said it also amounts to approximately 1.1 megatons of Carbon Dioxide being emitted, which are nearly four times the total emissions from the United Kingdom in 2020.

“This is the reality of conflict and war and deforestation and climate. How are we placing this in the equation of net zero? Is it in the equation, because we are not seeing a decrease in conflict and wars,” said President Ali.

Turning to the impact of war on the environment, President Ali said in 2019 alone, the US military emitted 57 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide. In Iraq, he said conflict there generated 141 million tonnes of emissions in four years.

“This is the equivalent to the emissions of 25 million cars in one year,” he said. As for the war in Ukraine, Ali said, “The total emissions after 18 months of war is 150 million tonnes which is more than the annual emissions of high emitting nations like Belgium.”

With respect to the war in Gaza, President Ali said it is estimated that in the first 35 days, emissions amounting to approximately 60.3 million tonnes of carbon equivalent were discharged. “Some analysts project the total emissions could escalate to 629 million tonnes of carbon. This is the impact of conflict and wars as they exist, we have not calculated the impact on food in the rebuilding phase but the question is: Are we going to be bold enough to calculate the damage and assign a value to it?” the Head of State said.

On this note, the Head of State urged his colleagues to ensure that this aspect of the discussion on war and conflict is no longer overlooked. He said Guyana believes strongly that a very targeted approach must be adopted. The President also called for the UNSC to outline a series of steps that must include a full analysis of the impacts of conflict, war and climate change with a view to adopting measures to safeguard humanitarian interest.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd. In his remarks that were shared as a precursor to the main debate, Minister Todd underscored to media operatives that there is indeed increasing evidence of the interrelationship between climate change, food insecurity, and conflict with each directly or indirectly impacting the other. “The science is compelling and we are of the strong view that this issue requires a systematic and strategic approach by the Council,” said Minister Todd.

He was keen to note that women and youth, children, and older persons are among the most disproportionally affected while Indigenous Peoples, who for decades have long been considered guardians of the environment and many of whom rely on nature for their subsistence, face the reality of being displaced.

“We, therefore, cannot afford to ignore the interlinked nature of these three phenomena…the Council must endeavour to adopt a long-term strategy based on comprehensive risk assessments, utilizing data and analytics to build resilience,” said Minister Todd.

With respect to the main contributors of the debate, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, thanked Guyana’s Head of State for bringing this important topic to the attention of the Council.

The official recalled that only a few years ago, the world believed hunger could be eradicated. Decades later, Stiell noted that the world is far from realizing this dream. He said it is well established that climate change affects the environment and food security goals but greater strategic approaches are needed to respond. Towards this end, Stiell said, “This Council should request real time information on the impacts of climate change and the UNCCC (United Change Climate Change Conference otherwise known as COP) can assist with this.”

The official recalled that at the last such meeting in Dubai, it was agreed that the time is now to deliver on climate adaptation plans that lend to achieving food security. “But countries need financing for adaptation, particularly those vulnerable to climate change…Developing countries excluding need US$2.4 trillion every year to build new technologies and adapt to impacts…It seems big a number but pales when compared to the financing for conflict,” said Stiell.

The Executive Secretary also stressed the need for national climate targets and national action plans to be practical in their measures to address rising temperature. In this way, he believes climate action can help build peace and indeed help meet food security goals.

During her contribution, Deputy Director-General at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Beth Bechdol noted that the evidence is clear regarding the impact of climate change on food security.

“…It is having an alarming effect on people, the planet and what I would like to address–agro food systems which is how we plant, harvest, and store our food…Climate change will intensify and create further disruptions for this…and it is the farmer, the fisherman and other ordinary stakeholders who will face the brunt of it,” said Bechdol.

The Deputy Director-General said it is critical that farmers and stakeholders who serve as the pillars of the agriculture industry, are not neglected, that they are equipped with the systems and financing needed to adapt.

“We have to equip farmers in communities to prepare for and respond to crises and we have to help them build resilience…the FAO is committed to this,” she said.

Noting that she is not merely present to belabour the challenges that are well known, the official offered a few recommendations for the way forward. Her solutions included global leaders prioritizing investments for climate resilient approaches, that requests be made to UN entities to regularly analyze and report on climate change risks, that there be improvements in the coordination of strategies on food security at all levels, and establishing regional climate peace and security hubs.

Also sharing an impassioned presentation on the need for action was Director of Global Initiatives and Head of Climate, Peace and Sustainable Development at the International Peace Institute, Jimena Levia Roesch. The official said climate change is not like an enemy one can sanction at the level of the UNSC but certainly, that critical body can and should be instrumental in pushing for greater cooperation on this matter. “Many nations are knocking on the council’s door for help, but how will the council respond?” the official asked.

Roesch said global temperature is on the rise beyond 1.5 Degrees Celsius and the apocalyptic consequences that would follow should send chills down the spine of all stakeholders present. She urged the council to play a key role in finding solutions by first examining how climate change and conflict magnifies risks and vulnerabilities. She also recommended that a body be established to this effect. “This would signal to the world that the council is interested in protecting the smallest and most vulnerable amongst us…after all, that is our role,” said Roesch.

President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona also contributed to the debate, noting issues such as food insecurity is not one that can be tackled in isolation. In acknowledgement of this reality, he highlighted that his government has kindled key discussions with Guyana on how both parties can pool their resources for the greater good.

While he noted that climate change vulnerabilities and shortages of food increase the risk of violence, what distresses him the most is that hunger continues to be used as a weapon of war and to bring a people to its knees. “This is an unjustifiable and an atrocious practice,” said the Head of State.

The Dominican Republic Leader also highlighted the perilous state of Haiti which has worsened whilst in the firm clutches of violent gangs blocking humanitarian aid. He urged his counterparts at the council to take this matter seriously and act on preventing further dissension.

Abinader, like the other speakers, also called for the Council to redouble its efforts to address the impacts of conflict and climate change.

ABOUT UNSC

The Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations established under the UN Charter. Its primary responsibility is maintaining international peace and security.

The Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and United States and 10 other elected members: Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland.

The Security Council takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement. In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorize the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

The Security Council has a Presidency, which rotates, and changes, every month. Guyana will preside over the council for this month.