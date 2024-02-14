Trinidad Derby winner Soca Harmony joins Jagdeo Racing Stables

Kaieteur Sports – Trinidad Derby Stakes winner, Soca Harmony, is among three horses that arrived at Cheddi Jagan Timehri Airport, Timehri on Monday morning from Santa Rosa Park, Arima, Trinidad.

The five-year-old bay, daughter of J’Ouvert/Soca Rhapsody owned by Lester Moore has now joined Jagdeo Racing Stables of Corentyne Berbice, Guyana.

Soca Harmony raced on 22 occasions from age two-five in Trinidad – winning nine (9) races finishing second in seven (7) races, third in four (4) races, and fourth in two races. She has never been out of the money in her 22 starts with earnings of $308,148.25.

The 2023 Stewards Cup winner was joined on the flight by four-year-old filly, Theory of Colour, and dark/bay two-year-old filly, St Vigeur/Market Rally.

Theory of Colour is an improving filly, formerly trained by Glenn Mendez. Theory of Colour could be seen in action on Sunday 25th February at Rising Sun Turf Club, along with Soca Harmony.

The two-year-old filly, St Vigeur/Market Rally is a sister to now four-year-old filly, Red Ruby, who won two Derby contests last year for Jagdeo Racing Stables. She has an unraced three-year-old chestnut sister in the country. She was bought last year by Fazal Habibulla as a two-year-old. All three horses are related to the sensational, TnT-based Princess Aruna, who lost her unbeaten winning streak on the turf earlier this month. That was her first turf defeat.

Soca Harmony, a black-typed multiple Graded winner formerly trained by champion trainer, John O’Brien is one of the most versatile horses to be imported from Trinidad to race in Guyana. She is the only Trinidad-bred horse who won the 2,000-metre Trinidad Derby Stakes, and Grade One 1,200-metre Stewards Cup.

Her dam, Soca Rhapsody is a Jamaican-bred mare who also produced Soca Symphony, who was imported by Slingerz Racing Stable, but did not get to show her true potential, as she suffered an untimely death.