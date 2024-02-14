Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trinidad and Tobago cleans up beaches following 12-kilometer oil spill

Feb 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – First responders and volunteers from Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday sought to contain an oil spill detected last week in the Caribbean country’s waters and clean areas of Tobago island’s coast already affected by the incident.

Trinidad and Tobago’s coast guard first spotted the spill on Feb. 7, about 6 kilometers off the coast of Studley Park, the chief secretary of Tobago’s national assembly, Farley Augustine, said in a press conference on Sunday.

Barriers have been installed to contain the spill, which earlier this week had already spread in a 12-kilometer (7.5 mile) line, and protect the Scarborough port in Tobago, used by cruise ships, especially during high season as current Carnival.

First responders have been focused on containing the spill as tides change, protecting surrounding areas, cleaning beaches, deploying divers, isolating toxic material and assessing its impact to wildlife, according to officials and media reports. “This is a national emergency here in Trinidad and Tobago,” Prime Minister Keith Rowley said on Sunday, after saying that a vessel had capsized and made contact with a reef on the coastline, causing the spill.

Officials also said they have identified the vessel as the “the Gulfstream” – citing divers that spotted the name on the side of the craft that reportedly caused the spill, without elaborating further.

The government said it will continue researching the vessel’s owner and operator, and whether the leak came from its bunker deposit. Reuters found at least three ships with similar names, and all their transponders were offline, LSEG vessel monitoring data showed.

“It could easily have been worse,” Rowley said to explain that if the collision had happened further east, it would have reached the Scarborough port. If the spill had happened further west, much of the oil could easily have gone to a key marine park. An initial evaluation found only a limited impact on animals in the area, Augustine said. Energy minister Stuart Young said some energy companies operating in the country, including British BP (BP.L) have provided equipment such as remotely operated vehicles to help with the investigation and cleanup.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trinidad Derby winner Soca Harmony joins Jagdeo Racing Stables

Trinidad Derby winner Soca Harmony joins Jagdeo Racing Stables

Feb 14, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Trinidad Derby Stakes winner, Soca Harmony, is among three horses that arrived at Cheddi Jagan Timehri Airport, Timehri on Monday morning from Santa Rosa Park, Arima,...
Read More
RHT Pepsi and Albion win semifinal matches to reach final

RHT Pepsi and Albion win semifinal matches to...

Feb 14, 2024

T20 World Cup inspection continues in Guyana – Police Ground recent site visit 

T20 World Cup inspection continues in...

Feb 14, 2024

Shamar Joseph is ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2024

Shamar Joseph is ICC Men’s Player of the...

Feb 14, 2024

Yellow Steel Inc. supports Petra/Milo U18 Schools football

Yellow Steel Inc. supports Petra/Milo U18 Schools...

Feb 14, 2024

Khan, Shariff take top honours in Chess Grand Prix 2 tourney

Khan, Shariff take top honours in Chess Grand...

Feb 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • An uphill and losing battle

    Kaieteur News – The teachers are fighting a losing battle. The government will not budge from its position that the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]