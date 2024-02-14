Trinidad and Tobago cleans up beaches following 12-kilometer oil spill

Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – First responders and volunteers from Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday sought to contain an oil spill detected last week in the Caribbean country’s waters and clean areas of Tobago island’s coast already affected by the incident.
Trinidad and Tobago’s coast guard first spotted the spill on Feb. 7, about 6 kilometers off the coast of Studley Park, the chief secretary of Tobago’s national assembly, Farley Augustine, said in a press conference on Sunday.
Barriers have been installed to contain the spill, which earlier this week had already spread in a 12-kilometer (7.5 mile) line, and protect the Scarborough port in Tobago, used by cruise ships, especially during high season as current Carnival.
First responders have been focused on containing the spill as tides change, protecting surrounding areas, cleaning beaches, deploying divers, isolating toxic material and assessing its impact to wildlife, according to officials and media reports. “This is a national emergency here in Trinidad and Tobago,” Prime Minister Keith Rowley said on Sunday, after saying that a vessel had capsized and made contact with a reef on the coastline, causing the spill.
Officials also said they have identified the vessel as the “the Gulfstream” – citing divers that spotted the name on the side of the craft that reportedly caused the spill, without elaborating further.
The government said it will continue researching the vessel’s owner and operator, and whether the leak came from its bunker deposit. Reuters found at least three ships with similar names, and all their transponders were offline, LSEG vessel monitoring data showed.
“It could easily have been worse,” Rowley said to explain that if the collision had happened further east, it would have reached the Scarborough port. If the spill had happened further west, much of the oil could easily have gone to a key marine park. An initial evaluation found only a limited impact on animals in the area, Augustine said. Energy minister Stuart Young said some energy companies operating in the country, including British BP (BP.L) have provided equipment such as remotely operated vehicles to help with the investigation and cleanup.
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 14, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Trinidad Derby Stakes winner, Soca Harmony, is among three horses that arrived at Cheddi Jagan Timehri Airport, Timehri on Monday morning from Santa Rosa Park, Arima,...
Feb 14, 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The teachers are fighting a losing battle. The government will not budge from its position that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If governments, around the world have become confused about support for Ukraine... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]