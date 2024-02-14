Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Site inspections continued in Guyana, with the Police Sports Club Ground being the latest venue to be assessed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) team and members of Guyana Police Force (GPF).
On Monday, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operation’ Ravindradat Budhram, along with Deputy Superintendent Ronald Ali and Sports Development Officer Colin Boyce attended a visit to the Police Sports Club.
The officer accompanied the ICC inspection team who did assessments on the cricket pitch ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Among those present from the inspection team were, Mark Burchell who is Lead Teacher at Sports Turf Management, Melbourne Polytechnic, Kent Crafton, the Regional Curator at Cricket West Indies (CWI).
Stephen Connolly, Programme Leader at Melbourne Polytechnic, Melissa Dow-Richardson Assistant Director of Sports, Guyana and Azad Ibrahim Manager of the National Stadium, Providence.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Ground is one of several venues selected within the Caribbean to host warm-up and practice matches for the World Cup, hosted by both the West Indies and USA bowling off from June 1-29.
