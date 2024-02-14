RHT Pepsi and Albion win semifinal matches to reach final

BCB/Diors Bits and Pieces Under23 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The long standing battle between arch-rivals Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club would continue with both clubs reaching the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/Diors Bits and Pieces Under23 tournament.

Albion defeated Tucber Park by three wickets at Port Mourant ground, while the visiting Rose Hall Town Pepsi defeated the home team at Blairmont ground by 71 runs. Former national junior player Jonathan Rampersaud and Seon Glasgow struck centuries, while Leon Cecil and Jeremy Sandia had four wickets hauls for their teams.

At Blairmont, RHT Pepsi skipper, Junior Sinclair, won the toss and elected to bat first. Sinclair was the first Pepsi batsman to be dismissed when he was run out for a breezy 30 with five fours and a maximum at 37 for 1 in the 5th over.

His opening partner Romesh Bharrat was then run out for 11 and then former national under15 player Ramzan Koobeer was stumped for 15 at 70 for 3. National under19 player Jonathan Rampersaud and Guyana under17 vice captain Matthew Pottaya then added 152 for the 4th wicket as RHT Pepsi took control of the match. Rampersaud struck eleven elegant fours and five sixes in his brilliant knock before he was caught at long on for 125 off the bowling of N. Persaud.

Pottaya, who has grown into a solid middle order batsman, scored 46 with three sixes and four boundaries before he was run out at the non-striker end. Lucas Arthur 18n.o. and national youth player Jermey Sadia then took their team to 289 for five at the end of the allotted 40 overs. N. Persaud was the best bowler for the home team with 2 wickets for 56 runs off eight overs.

Needing to score 290 off 40 overs to reach the final, Blairmont were dismissed for 218 from 31.4 overs. National under19 player Seon Glasgow blasted five massive sixes and twelve fours in a brutal 111. Glasgow received support from S. Bissoondyal with 24. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Jeremy Sandia took 4 for 23, while Raj Tika 2 for 30 and Junior Sinclair 2 for 31.

At Port Mourant, Tucber Park batting first after winning the toss, were restricted to 134 all out off 32.4 overs. Former national player Ceaser 21, Garfield Benjamin 19, Zaymul Ramsammy 17 and Leon Swammy 12 were the principal scorers in a disappointing batting display by the New Amsterdam based club. Off Spinner Leon Cecil 4 for 34 from 7 overs, former national under19 left arm spinner Kelvin Umroa 3 for 25 (8 overs) were the main wicket takers for Albion. Naeem Khan, Gourav Ramesh and Kumar Deopersaud took a wicket a piece.

Albion overcame a collapse to win by three wickets. They were 72 for1 in the 11th over with Ari Afizal Kadir 47 and Damion Cecil 25 batting well. It took a level headed 19n.o. by Devin Lalbehari to get them over the line and into the final. Off spinner Ruben Latcha took 4 for 18 from 8 overs and Zymul Ramsammy 2 for 26 were the best bowler for the losing Tucber Park CC.

The date and venue for the finals would shortly be the competition committee of the BCB.