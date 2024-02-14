Khan, Shariff take top honours in Chess Grand Prix 2 tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Reigning National Chess champion Taffin Khan and former female champion Sasha Shariff emerged victorious in the Grand Prix 2 four-day tournament on Sunday at the National Stadium. The eight-round tournament was sponsored by International Import and Supplies, and attracted 14 female and 23 male chess players.

However, it was Khan, who outmaneuvered almost every opponent over the eight-round tournament, missed the eighth point in his game against Loris Nathoo, which concluded in a draw. Khan later received a cash prize winning of $20,000 for clinching the top spot.

Queen’s College student Kyle Couchman was awarded a much-deserved second place and a cash prize of $10,000 after he gained 6.5 points. He displayed remarkable skills over the chess board to achieve the second spot.

Both opponents had faced off late last year in a fast-paced playoff to determine the 2023 National Champion. Similarly they entered that match with equal scores; an equal effort was made by both players, but not enough for Khan to walk away with the full point.

In another notable game highlights, round 8 witnessed Challenger Loris Nathoo going down to a mating attack by young Jaden Taylor. The 21-year-old Taylor unleashed a campaign at the right moment using a pawn, Rook, Bishop, and Queen working in unison to strip Nathoo’s King of its defenses. The heavy bombardment deprived the vulnerable King of its haven, and Nathoo resigned to avoid checkmate.

At the end, the points standing in the Open Division were: Taffin Khan 7.5, Kyle Couchman 6.5, Anthony Drayton 6 and Jaden Taylor 5. Bunched together on 4.5 points are Ronuel Greenidge, Gilbert Williams, Ethan Lee, Sachin Pitamber and Rashad Hussain. Six players tied on four points are Loris Nathoo, Justino Da Silva, Kishan Puran, Alexander and Nicholas Zhang and Omar Shariff Jr. Eight players also scored 3.5 points or less in the tournament.

Meanwhile, over in the Women’s division, former National Women’s Champion Sasha Shariff overtook reigning National Women’s Champion Jessica Callender to dominate the first place with 7 points and was awarded a cash prize of $20,000.

In the final two rounds of the tournament, Shariff defeated her last two female opponents, Nellisha Johnson and Treskole Archibald by winning material. She pressed her advantage in both matches, and her opponents resigned. Callender secured second place with 6 points and a cash prize of $10,000, while Queen’s College Student Aditi Joshi came in third with 5.5 points, earning her a prize of $5,000.

In addition to winning prizes, players had the opportunity to update their FIDE ratings to a higher number as they excel in these FIDE-rated games. The event was supervised by the FIDE Arbiter and Technical Manager of the GCF, John Lee. National Arbiter Odit Rodrigues and assistant arbiter Ricardo Narine also lent support during the four-day long tourney.

Upon conclusion, GCF President Anand Raghunauth, thanked International Import and Supplies for its sponsorship and looks forward to a continued partnership in supporting chess in Guyana. He also echoed similar sentiments to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., for providing the use of the National Stadium as the tournament venue.

The federation continues with its packed schedule and will host the National Under-16 Tournament on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, at Marian Academy. The CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament is also on the cards from March 3rd to March 10th, 2024.