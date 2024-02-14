‘It will not be business as usual for education until teachers’ salaries are addressed’ – GTU President

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Tuesday said that it will not be business as usual in the education sector until teachers’ salaries demands are addressed.

President of the GTU Mark Lyte on Tuesday in an address to teachers made it clear that the union will not be pushed aside on the matter and is prepared for the long haul.

“It will not be business as usual for education until the teachers’ salary matters are addressed…the strike may come and finish, teachers may return to their work…but it will not be business as usual,” the Union leader said.

Lyte said the Union stands resolute in the fight for better salaries for teachers amidst the government’s announcement that it will be deducting money from the salaries of teachers who are on strike and protesting.

Lyte called on teachers across the country to not be intimidated by the government’s tactics.

Despite promises by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that they will not be victimised, the Ministries of Education and Local Government and Regional Development on Monday issued a joint public advisory stating, there will be salary deductions for teachers who did not report for duty or who had no approval for leave for the week ending February 9th 2024.

Teachers are currently in the second week of strikes.

Lyte, in a Facebook live, reassured educators that the Union is prepared to fight for them, particularly ensuring that teachers are properly compensated.

“I want to assure our teachers that the Union is doing everything in its powers, and you know we are fighting a state apparatus,” he noted.

The Union has already declared that it is prepared to go to the courts to defend teachers against some of the measures being taken by the Ministry of Education.

“Teachers will not forget what this administration has put them through and you carry out a threat by issuing a notice, you issued a notice that you will cut the teachers’ salary. Now that has legal implications because in the document the charges and penalties for teachers, a teacher’s absence or a teacher’s salary deduction has to be sanctioned by the Teaching Service Commission…” the GTU President reminded.

Further, Lyte explained: “[For] irregular attendance or unpunctuality, a determination is made for each teacher’s individual case before the sanction of salary or loss of pay. So for this arbitrary act to be done by central ministry and the local government ministry is a breach of our constitutional right and we are going to fight. We are going to fight. We are going to fight.”

Lyte told the teachers who are fearful that the Union will continue advocating for their rights until there is a satisfactory resolution to the matter.

“We are out there and will continue to be out there for the duration of time that we have alerted. We intend to take further industrial action as the need arises,” he declared.

He appealed to authorities, urging them to reflect on their role in resolving the dispute, saying, “Sit and think of how you can be the bigger person in the room. Sit and think how you can be the adult in the situation and bring the parties together for an amicable resolution.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by teachers, Lyte reiterated the Union’s support for its members, affirming, “The union will continue to support all our members, irrespective of the stand you have taken. We understand your situation and we know the struggle.” He empathized with those compelled to return to work due to governmental pressure, assuring them of the union’s understanding and solidarity.

Notably, he also disclosed that the Union wrote to the Ministry of Education last week and to date has not received a response.

The ongoing protest, initiated by the GTU, commenced on February 5, 2024, gaining momentum with each passing day.