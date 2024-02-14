Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Latest News

IDB Group to hold high-level meeting in Guyana

Feb 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) will hold its XII Annual Consultation with the Governors of the countries comprising its Caribbean Country Department on February 23 – 24 in Georgetown, Guyana.

The consultation will involve the Governors and other representatives from the six Caribbean member states: The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, the IDB said in a press release. The meeting will provide a chance to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the Caribbean economies. Governors will also discuss the IDB Group’s new Institutional Strategy, which includes pathways to strengthen IDB Invest and IDB Lab, as well as the Group’s new “One Caribbean” regional programme.

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn will lead the bank’s management team that will include the Executive Vice President, Vice Presidents for Countries, Sectors & Knowledge, and Finance, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of IDB Invest and IDB Lab.  The venue for the meeting is listed as Grand Ballroom, Guyana Mariott Hotel Georgetown.  The IDB Group is the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. We contribute to improving lives by providing financial solutions and development expertise to public- and private-sector clients. The Group comprises the IDB, which has worked with governments for more than 60 years; IDB Invest, which serves the private sector; and IDB Lab, which tests innovative ways to enable more inclusive growth. Take our virtual tour.

