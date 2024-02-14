Latest update February 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Harpy Eagles look to make amends following stop-start opening round 

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2… 

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles will resume their title protection campaign today when they face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as they seek to gain max points and move up from their current 5th place spot; following a mixed start to the tournament.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will be keen on securing an outright win by the end of round 2.

Kevin Sinclair will play a huge role for Guyana in both departments.

Rain, among other factors, forced the Eagles to abandon their opening round match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, having just played one day of cricket.

With round 1 firmly behind them, Guyana will turn their attention to the Hurricanes who will further seek to disrupt the Champs journey over the next few days.

Pacer Ronsford Beaton, who grabbed two wickets in game one, was called for suspected bowling action and was replaced by West Indies Under-19 speedster Isai Thorne.

Guyana will be keen on turning things around against the Leewards, who will be a bit low on confidence, having lost to the young West Indies Academy team.

Despite their loss, the Hurricanes will be banking on all-rounder Jeremiah Louis, who bagged 8 wickets in the last round, while top-scoring with 45 during his team’s first batting innings. Pacer Javier Spencer also grabbed a few wickets to get his tournament going.

Louis, along with the pugnacious Rakeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Terrance Warde, Kofi James and Daniel Dooram all showed glimpses of form during the first bout and could again make up the Hurricanes core of key players to watch out for.

Due to the Red Force batting first, the Harpy Eagles will still want to see what their batting unit is capable of. Middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson will be a key piece for Guyana, as skipper and with the bat.

The likes of Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Richie Looknauth, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Perez will be tasked with doing the heavy lifting with the bat.

Veteran Veerasammy Permaul continued to stretch the gap between himself and any other active bowler in 4-Day cricket, grabbing two wickets alongside the ousted Beaton in Round 1.

Permaul will need more from his fellow spinners in Sinclair, Looknauth, Anthony Adams and Steven Sankar primarily. Thorne, who had a solid U19 World Cup recently, will undoubtedly have all eyes on him, as he will be supported by fellow fast-bowlers, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Neiland Cadogan.

Action bowls off from 10:00h at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Other second round matches :

Jamaica Scorpions vs. CCC at Sabina Park, Jamaica

Barbados Pride vs. Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Cricket Club, Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs. West Indies Academy at Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Kevlon Anderson (captain), Matthew Nandu (vice-captain), Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Isai Thorne, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Steven Sankar, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Richie Looknauth and Neiland Cadogan.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes squadRahkeem Cornwall (C), Kofi James (VC), Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Daniel Doram, Joshua Grant, Jahmar Hamillton, Javier Spencer, Jeremiah Louis, Mikyle Louis, Ross Powell, Terance Warde.

West Indies 2024 4-day points standing after round one.

