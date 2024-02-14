Contractor’s bids identically match engineer’s figures – PAC hears

Kaieteur News – Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six, Kim Williams-Stephen was unable to explain to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) how the contract sum and Bill of Quantities for two road projects in 2019 were identical to the engineer’s estimates and awarded to one contractor.

On Monday during the examination of records related to procurement matters at Region Six’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) as highlighted in the 2019 report of the Auditor General, the startling resemblance was observed.

Williams-Stephen was appointed REO in 2016 under the David Granger-led administration but was replaced by the Irfaan Ali-led administration in 2020.

In the 2019 Audit Report, it stated that “Audit examination revealed two instances; as noted below (in the table), where the contract sums were the same as the Engineer’s Estimate. In addition, each item on the contractor’s Bill of Quantities was identical to that of the Engineer’s Bill of Quantities. The contracts were awarded by the Regional Tender Board at one sitting. It should be noted that the two contracts were awarded to one contractor.”

The projects under examination have to do with the rehabilitation of Girls Club Street Canefield and rehabilitation of Gibraltar School Street in Region Six.

Highlighting the matter on Monday during the hearing of the PAC, was Member of Parliament (MP) Dharamkumar Seeraj, who asked, “How was it possible for not only the end sum, but every single item in the bill of quantity had the same value as that of the engineer’s estimate and how is it that both contracts could have been awarded to the same person at the same meeting, if there was other submission or other contractor who submitted bids for these two particular jobs?”

In her response to the question, the Former REO said “The Audit Office… I can ask for assistance here because the Audit Office would have carried out an investigation and they would have the results for that.”

The Former REO was then questioned by Chairman of PAC and Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, “But REO from my concern, don’t you find that very revelation kinda interesting, so to speak?”

In response, Williams – Stephen said, “yes, it is interesting,” while pointing to the investigation that was conducted by the Auditor General’s Office.

Figueira then enquired whether the former REO was a member of the tender board when the contracts were awarded to which she replied in the affirmative.

However, notwithstanding her presence on the tender board, the former REO said she did not observe the similarity in prices.

The PAC learnt through the current REO Navindra Persaud that the engineer who worked on the projects and prepared the Bill of Quantities at that time is no longer working with the government.

Meanwhile, during the examination of the AG report on the matter, Minister of Public Works and PAC member Juan Edghill said the concerns raised are serious and noted that “whatever was happening there in 2019, we must never see it happening anywhere else in any region, any other time in Guyana.”