State House shooter sentenced to three months in prison

…placed on 3 years supervised probation

Kaieteur News – Bethel Chimezie, the Nigerian man who in December 2022 opened fire on a member of the Presidential Guard at State House, was on Monday sentenced to three months in prison with three years of supervised probation for discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent.

Chimezie remains before the court for the attempted murder of a Quincy Cummings, a member of the Presidential Guard and causing public terror among other charges that he was slapped with following his attack at the President’s home Located on Carmichael, Main and New Market Streets.

Police said that the man appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent charge.

“The Court started the maximum sentencing guideline at fifteen months and took into consideration the time Chimeze spent on remand,” police stated.

On December 15, 2022 at about 07:30h Chimezie visited State House, at the eastern entrance which faces Carmichael Street. While there, he approached police Constable Telon Perreira, who was stationed there and informed him that he was there to meet the President.

Perreira reportedly asked him if he had an appointment and he allegedly responded “yes”. The Presidential Guard offered him a seat in the waiting area of the security room while he sought to verify the appointment.

Chimezie obeyed but reportedly became agitated while waiting and attempted to force his way through the guard hut. Perreira blocked him from entering the premises and Chimezie allegedly responded by pulling out a black and silver knife from his shoulder bag and stabbing the Presidential Guard.

Chimezie and Perreira were involved in a scuffle and a female rank of the Presidential Guard unit, who was present at the time, pulled out her Service Weapon but Chimezie allegedly disarmed her. Another member of the Presidential Guard Unit, Cummings, rushed over from his post closer to the southern gate and discharged three rounds at the accused.

Chimezie returned fire at him and then ran out of the security room.

Cummings gave chase and fired another round hitting Chimezie in the leg.

The accused was hospitalised and he later underwent a psychiatric evaluation which deemed him fit for trial.