Solar light thief gets three months for not saying anything to Magistrate

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old man who stole a solar light from Merundoi Incorporated on January 19, 2024 was on Monday sentenced to three months’ imprisonment when he appeared before City Magistrate Rhondell Weever.

Rackesh Arjune, who is no stranger to the law, was charged with Simple Larceny. Reports are that on the day in question he stole one solar light valued $18,000 from Lot 109 ‘E’ Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Arjune entered a guilty plea and when asked to respond to the charge he told the Magistrate, “I ain’t saying nothing.”

On December 13, 2024 Arjune appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who placed him on community service after he stole solar lights from Merundoi Incorporated on November 23, 2023. At that time, Arjune told the court that he stole the lights because he smokes drugs.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed him on community service from December to 15, 2023 to February 21, 2024.

Magistrate Weever took Arjune’s community service into consideration along with the previous offence in determining his sentence.