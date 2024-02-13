Monedderlust and Cougars final two teams into East Coast Mash Cup semis

Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust and Cougars both secured spots in the semi-finals of the East Coast Mash Knockout Football Cup after brilliant victories in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening at the No. #5 ground in West Coast Berbice.

Cougars emerged victorious over the Mahaica Determinators with a 1-0 scoreline, as Ryan Rose netted the lone goal in the 44th minute. Breaking away from the final defender, Rose confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net from within the penalty area.

On the other hand, Monedderlust staged a comeback after initially trailing by one goal against the Fruta Conquerors, eventually winning 3-2. Makhaya Jervis scored for Fruta Conquerors in the 21st minute, but Monedderlust leveled the score with Stephon Moore finding the net just eight minutes later.

The semi-final leg is set for February 15th at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground. The tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Rainforest Waters, Guinness, GT Beer, Ryda Hard Wine, MVP Sports, Star Party Rentals, Recount Party Rental, GuyWill Shipping, Woodpecker Products, Hype Laundromat, Anchor Cement, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.