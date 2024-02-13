Latest update February 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Magistrate sends car stripper to jail

Feb 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man, who stole and stripped his employer’s car on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), was on Monday sentenced to 36 months in prison when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

The stolen vehicle.



Twenty-Nine-year-old Kevin Bhagwandin, a mason, of Lot 52 Annandale, ECD appeared before Her Worship Fabayo Azore to answer the charge of Larceny.

He pleaded guilty.

Kaieteur News reported that on Friday evening, residents of Buxton, ECD saw several men surrounding a Toyota motorcar aback the village. The men were confronted by the residents but made good their escape in the car bearing registration number PNN 5023.

Later that night, the residents, who saw the car being stripped, posted it on Facebook with the hope that the owner would see it.

The owner of the car had already reported the vehicle stolen but the Facebook post made it easier for the police to track the car.

The car was found abandoned in a trench at Enmore, ECD and Bhagwandin was subsequently arrested.

 

 

 

