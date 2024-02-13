Magistrate hopes three-time convict will change

Latest update February 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – City Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Monday expressed hope that a three-time convict would change his life after he was spared by a virtual complainant.

Magistrate Weever told 20-year-old Akeem Ali, known as ‘Beef Stew’, “I hope indeed you have changed”. Ali was before the court to answer an alleged robbery charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged that he along with others robbed Shawn Adams on January 13, 2024 at Sussex Street, Albouystown of a pedal cycle valued $30,000 and $70,000 in cash.

The charge also alleged that Ali, immediately after robbing Adams of his valuables, inflicted violence on him.

However, the prosecutor told the court that Adams wished not to proceed with the matter and opted to settle the matter because Ali compensated him for the stolen items.

During Monday’s hearing, it was disclosed that Ali was convicted trice for similar offences. Ali told the court that he was released from prison last September after serving time for Robbery Under Arms (RUA). He also told the court that he is trying to change his life and has a job as a construction worker.

“You son [referring to himself] come off everything, because you son want change right,” Ali said in court.

In response, the Magistrate warned him sternly. She told him that not because he paid the victim for the stolen items means he would get off easily should he commit the crime again.

“I hope indeed you have changed, and this is not a case where you would have committed the offence and you’re getting off scot-free because you can repay the virtual complainant for the items lost,” Magistrate Weever told Ali.

She asked rhetorically, “You want to be a visitor to the court and a resident at the prison?”

The matter was then dismissed.

 

