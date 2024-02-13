Guyana’s GDP highest in Caribbean but teachers’ salaries the lowest – Protesting teachers say

Kaieteur News – As the strike by teachers enters its second week, educators across Guyana, particularly in the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, remain resolute in their pursuit of economic justice, urging the Government of Guyana (GoG) to prioritise the well-being of its workforce.

Day six of the strike saw the teachers highlighting the stark contrast between Guyana’s booming Gross-Domestic Product (GDP) and the abysmally low wages for educators. Guyana’s global GDP position is owed to the burgeoning oil sector. The point the educators made is that Guyana has been dubbed the fastest growing economy in the world, while they are still struggling ‘to make ends meet’ because of the meagre salaries teachers are being paid in 2024. “The sap ain’t sapping,” the teachers chanted.

Last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that in 2022 Guyana recorded a GDP growth of 62.3%, the highest in the world. Also, the country’s GDP is expected to grow by more than 100% by 2028.

However, the country’s educators are calling on the Irfaan Ali-led administration to meet with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to come to a solution to ensure teachers live a comfortable life, particularly with the rising cost-of-living. Yesterday, despite enduring adverse weather conditions, including rain, the teachers remained steadfast in their demand for better remuneration, congregating on the popularly known “high-bridge” in Anna Regina, brandishing placards highlighting their grievances.

Sir Martin Samaroo, a prominent figure among the protesting teachers, highlighted the glaring disparity between Guyana’s economic output and teacher salaries when compared to neighbouring Caribbean nations.

Speaking at the protest yesterday, he lamented, “Guyana’s GDP surpassed all of the economies of the countries in the Caribbean and the wider region and yet their salaries are higher, yet they are being paid more, we are last on the list but we’re producing more than all of them, we’re producing more than all of them and our salaries are last on the list. Can you believe that?”

Expressing disbelief, Samaroo continued, “can you believe that in 2024, in the oil republic of Guyana, with the highest GDP in the region we are being paid the least, we are being paid the least of the statists I presented can you believe that, can you believe something like that…is that how they care? “

Drawing comparisons with neighboring countries, Samaroo revealed startling statistics of salaries for the average teachers in the following countries: Trinidad and Tobago US$1,500, Grenada US$1,890, Dominica US$1,670, St. Vincent US$813, Antigua US$1110, St. Martin US$2,714 and Jamaica US$623. “And Guyana the oil republic of the Caribbean $600 US a month,” Sir Samaroo said. He continued, “we are at the bottom of the pay chart even though our GDP is at the top we are at the bottom of the salary scale…”

The educator stated that approximately 65% of Guyana’s teachers’ workforce receives US$600 a month. “Tell the people that you are producing more than any other country, your GDP is higher than any other country, yet the salaries, your teachers are being paid the least in the region, the least,” Sir Samaroo added.

The ongoing protest, initiated by the GTU, commenced on February 5, 2024, gaining momentum with each passing day. The protest in Essequibo is emblematic of a nationwide outcry for fair wages, with teachers vowing to escalate their demonstration until their demands are met.