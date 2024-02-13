GFF host social media mastery workshop for Elite League Clubs

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday hosted a social media workshop with representatives of the ten Elite League clubs aimed at bolstering their brand management strategies in readiness for the Season Six set to commence on February 25.

The interactive session was held on February 10 at the Guyana Olympic Association, Greater Georgetown Headquarters, and attended by a total of thirteen (13) representatives from reigning league champions Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors, Santos, Ann’s Grove, Buxton United, and recently promoted Monedderlust and Slingerz football clubs.

Facilitated by Martin Massiah, the one-day training programme imparted valuable insights into sports marketing with a focus on social media brand management, merchandising, effective use of artificial intelligence and football culture.

GFF First Vice President Brigadier General (Ret) Bruce Lovell said the day provided an excellent opportunity for the clubs to learn how to strategically position their brands to attract more followers locally and internationally, as well as potential corporate support.

“It was an excellent workshop that we hope will have a significant positive impact on clubs increasing their visibility by understanding and managing their brands better in order to grow their fans and attract more sponsors.”

“The information has been disseminated, the onus now lies on each representative to execute the steps, effect essential changes in their social media strategies, and seize the opportunity to increase visibility by strategically using social media platforms,” Lovell added.

Facilitator Massiah noted that there was a significant level of engagement throughout the day with “every single club…actively participating in sharing ideas.”

He added that the workshop also covered both the weaknesses and strengths of the clubs and provided participants with “a clear road map that each club can use for their own unique marketing strategies. All of these things were tailored for each club.”

Diarra Thomas of Fruta Conquerors shared that he now has insightful ideas on how to amplify the social media popularity of the former Elite League champions.

“We already have a huge following and I believe this workshop will help us to engage our fans more and improve our following,” he said, adding that “I see some weakness our club can work on in terms of the merchandising and better community outreach.”

Meanwhile Monedderlust’ Jamal Johnson said in addition to understanding his club’s weaknesses and strengths, he recorded “good information that the club could use to better publish the players.”

The marketing session aligns with GFF President Wayne Forde’s strategy to enhance domestic football growth by elevating the promotion of local clubs.