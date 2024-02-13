Crying baby abandoned in front of Berbice home

Kaieteur News – A crying baby was on Monday rescued by a neighbour after the infant was abandoned in front of a house at Bush Lot, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings captured a tinted white Toyota Fielder Wagon pulling up in front of the gate of a two-storey wooden house. The car turned on a wooden bridge and quickly sped off leaving a crying baby sitting in front of the gate. A neighbour rushed over after the car left and picked up the child and took him to his home.

Kaieteur News later learnt that the house belongs to the baby’s father and the individual who left him in front of the gate was his mother. The woman and the man have three children together but have parted ways. The woman reportedly won full custody of the children. However, the husband has been failing to provide her with child support for their children and it led to even more tension between them. The woman allegedly resorted to dropping the baby in front of his gate as a means of getting him to take responsibility for his children. He was not home at the time but was reportedly informed that she had dropped the baby there. The man left where he was and sped home but by time he arrived, his neighbour had already picked up the child.

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) was called in to deal with the matter and the baby is back in custody with the mother.