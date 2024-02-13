Colts close 2-1 in Jaguar final, Ravens lead Untouchables 1-0

‘One Guyana’ Jaguar and Harpy Eagle Conference finale

Kaieteur Sports – Thrilling double-header set the tone for an even more exciting end to the penultimate leg of the One Guyana Premier Basketball League contested on Saturday at the National Gymnasium. Fans were treated to solid performances by Bounty Colts and Kitty/Campbellville Ravens as competition moves closer to decide the final two teams to battle for the coveted League title.

The first match of the evening saw Bounty Colts narrowly edge out Kobras 77-76 in a nail-biting Jaguar 3-match final. The victory marked a 2-1 series close for Bounty Colts, who took the first playoff game 66-51, only to face a determined Kobras side that fought back with a 78-73 win in game two.

Game three for the Bounty Colts was a must-win clash, they initially took a 20-15 lead in the first quarter. However, Kobras, led by Travis Burnett and Carlos Edwards, clawed back to tie the scores at 35-35 by halftime. Colts regrouped during the break, gaining momentum in the third quarter and establishing an eight-point lead. The turning point came when Travis Burnett received a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct, providing Colts with a crucial advantage.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Kobras, fueled by Elijah David and Carlos Edwards, Colts, led by Quaky Short and Thomas, managed to maintain a narrow lead. With three minutes left in the contest, David caught fire, reducing a 10-point deficit to almost topple the conference leaders. However, Colts held on to secure a narrow 77-76 victory.

The win propel Bounty Colts into the Jaguar conference finals against the undefeated Eagle’s next Saturday, with the winner advancing to face the best team in the Harpy Eagle Conference final for the coveted One Guyana League title.

Meanwhile, the second match of the evening, Ravens faced off against Kwakwani Untouchables in the Harpy Eagle Conference final, emerging victorious with a 70-59 win in the first game of their 3-game series.

Ravens’ point guard and captain, Dominic Vincente, along with Jude Corlette, played pivotal roles in their team’s comfortable victory. Despite a slow start, being down 11-9 at the end of the first period, Ravens found their rhythm in the second quarter, leading 32-27 at halftime.

Jamal Gilkes was the leading scorer for Kwakwani with 13 points, supported by Rayon Short with 10 points and Kadeem Dover with 8. Notably, Kwakwani’s standout performer, Domair Gladstone, had a quieter night with 9 points.

Ravens’ Corlette showcased an outstanding performance, contributing a game-high 20 points. After their second-quarter dominance, Ravens never trailed again, securing an 11-point win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Harpy Eagle Conference finals.