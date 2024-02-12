Johnny Barnwell’s Mash Extravaganza billed for February 24

Kaieteur Sports – The Johnny Barnwell Mash competition is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, hosted by the South Turkeyen Sports Committee at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield Tarmac, starting at 2:00pm.

The event will feature an exciting Under-16, Five-Side Small goal Football competition and a three-a-side Basketball competition. The football competition will showcase teams such as North Sophia, C Field Sophia, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance Youth Group, East La Penitence, and others. Simultaneously, the three-a-side Basketball competition is expected to add an additional layer of excitement to the day’s proceedings.

Participating teams include Vryheid’s, Buxton, North Sophia, C Field Sophia, East Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt, Belfield, Melanie, and others.

A variety of prizes will be up for grabs, including trophies, medals, and generous cash prizes contributed by sponsors such as Mr. Nigel Hinds Financial Services, Hon. Hugh Hilton Todd from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, P&P Insurance, and others. Notable contributors of cash prizes include King Solomon Logistics and Nigel Hinds. Trophies are generously donated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, P&P Insurance, and the National Sports Commission.

For more information, interested teams can contact Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell at 666-2950 for more details regarding this exciting tournament.