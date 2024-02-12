Henrietta farmer charged for sexual activity with a child

Kaieteur News – Kervin Gordon, a 47-year-old farmer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, was last week charged with the offence of sexual activity with a child family member.

Police said Gordon appeared virtually via Zoom last week at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, when the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was placed on $300,000 bail.

The case will be heard again on March 1, 2024 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.