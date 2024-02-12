Elderly man charged for sexual assault

Latest update February 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police said Dhudnauth Parbattie called ‘Ramesh,’ a 66-year-old labourer of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Thursday charged with the offence of sexual assault committed on a female at Region Two last October.
Parbattie appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam on Thursday last at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. The charge was laid under Section 4(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.
The elderly man pleaded not guilty and bail was granted in the sum of $50,000. The defendant has to report to the Suddie Police Station every Monday at 09:00 hrs.
The case was adjourned to March 1, 2024 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court for disclosure of statements.
PNC say cut the borrow money in the budget to pay the teachers and PPP say if they do that, children won’t get snacks in school
Feb 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Johnny Barnwell Mash competition is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, hosted by the South Turkeyen Sports Committee at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield...
Feb 12, 2024
Feb 12, 2024
Feb 12, 2024
Feb 12, 2024
Feb 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – The imperialists are egging on a conflict between Guyana and Venezuela. Following the signing of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If governments, around the world have become confused about support for Ukraine... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]