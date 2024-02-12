Elderly man charged for sexual assault

Kaieteur News – Police said Dhudnauth Parbattie called ‘Ramesh,’ a 66-year-old labourer of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Thursday charged with the offence of sexual assault committed on a female at Region Two last October.

Parbattie appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam on Thursday last at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. The charge was laid under Section 4(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The elderly man pleaded not guilty and bail was granted in the sum of $50,000. The defendant has to report to the Suddie Police Station every Monday at 09:00 hrs.

The case was adjourned to March 1, 2024 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court for disclosure of statements.