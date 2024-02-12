Dis time nah lang time

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago when yuh get invite to a wedding house, was de whole village used to turn up. It does still happen; both de invited and de uninvited does turn up.

But deh gat some weddings dese days is by invitation only. And if yuh nah gat yuh invitation, yuh can’t enter de wedding hall. Dat is one of de ways in which weddings are changing.

And yuh does gat some people who does get leff off de Invitation List, by accident. And dem does be so vex dat dem don’t talk to de bride and groom and dem family fuh de rest of dem life. Dem offended dat de family nah invite dem.

So weddings do bring bad name. And so yuh does gat fuh ensure dat de Invitation List nah leff off nobody.

Another change now is dat de bride and groom does gat Gift List. Now dat is something dat we did not have long ago. But people getting so many of de same gifts dat dem decide dat dem gan set up a Gift List and yuh gan go and buy something from de list wah nobody nah buy as yet.

When de Gift List come out, people does race fuh buy de fuss gift because then dem can choose de cheapest thing. But dem wah buy last, gat to buy de most expensive.

Sometimes, de invitation does say how de couple prefer monetary gifts. Invitee people does gat to walk with envelope. Most weddings now dem does gat a special box fuh put de envelope. When yuh go fuh congratulate de bride and groom, yuh gat to shake with one hand and hand over de envelope with de other.

But de one thing nah change about weddings dese days is de crying. Fuh some reason de mother of de bride does always cry during de ceremony. But de mother of de groom does always be smiling. Ah wonder why?

Talk half. Leff half.