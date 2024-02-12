Centuries from Benn and Parks, Sam and Williams among the wickets

Latest update February 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank Cricket Association’s (EBCA) 40-Over Cricket competition witnessed intense action over the weekend across four distinct venues: Canal #2, Laluni, Farm, and YMCA grounds.
At Canal #2 ground, Continental Raptors showcased dominance, defeating Timehri Sports Club by a staggering 324 runs. Their imposing total of 401-10 in the first innings was led by Troy Benn’s impressive century, with Ramen Deonarine adding a solid half-century, contributing 71 runs. In reply, Timehri struggled, managing only 78 runs before exhausting their batting lineup. Mayhem Khan and Kevlin Leitch stood out as the key bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-21 off 7 overs and 3-21 off 7 overs, respectively.
Over at Farm ground, Providence emerged victorious against Herstelling A, posting a total of 231-10, with Stephon Campbell top-scoring at 45 runs. Delroy Williams delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets (5-41) in 7.4 overs. Peters Hall secured a 107-run victory against Diamond, with Suruj Booramlall’s stylish knock of 63 runs and Chibiraj Ramcharran’s quick 48, which included three fours and six sixes, helping them reach 215-8 in 40 overs. Diamond fell short managing only 109-10, as Yogendra Singh claimed 4-21 and Malcolm Martin took 3-21.
In another encounter, Uprising Cricket Club triumphed over Ruimveldt Sports Club by 3 wickets. Ruimveldt posted 183-8, with Danney Nayaran top-scoring with 59 runs in a losing effort. Uprising’s Megial Parks played a blistering innings, scoring an unbeaten 100 to guide his team to victory at 185-7, including seven fours and three sixes. Team Demolition secured a convincing 71-run win over Patrewta Sawmill, setting a target of 140 runs to get from 40 overs. Patrewta were bundled out for a meager 69-10, giving Demolition a comfortable win. Damon Sam was the main wicket-taker; finishing with 5-24.
Additionally, Sandpiper and Eccles cricket teams secured wins over the weekend, with detailed match reports to be published as soon as they become available.
