Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ praised for historic Sheffield Powerlifting C/chip performance

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Despite not clinching the top spot on the podium at the Sheffield Powerlifting Championship, Carlos Petterson-Griffith considers his seventh-place finish in England a “mission accomplished.”

“Sheffield has been an incredible experience. Despite the challenges, like the weather and adjusting to the environment, my main goal was to compete at an elite level,” Carlos shared with Kaieteur News yesterday.

“My primary objective was to go head-to-head with the best,” the nation’s strongest man emphasised, gesturing towards his World Record in the squat.

Competing in the 93kg class at the Sheffield Powerlifting Championship, Petterson-Griffith delivered an impressive performance, including a 332.5 kg squat, a 182.5kg bench press, and a 360kg deadlift, totalling 875kg—coming close to the World Record of 888.0kg.

Completing the intense competition among the top 12 powerlifters globally, Carlos earned £1,750 for his efforts.

Moreover, he stands poised to capitalise on the £5,000 prize for breaking a World Record, having briefly held the 93 kg squat world record (332.5 kg) until it was surpassed by the USA’s Gavin Aiden (337 kg).

“My previous world stats or totals was 847.5kg. I was able to surpass that, not just rewriting history in the South American region, but also able to clinch the world record on my second attempt, squat, which was 332.5kg,” the Guyanese strongman proudly stated.

He added, “I’ll make the necessary adjustments and push forward. While this championship was an incredible experience, my focus remains on continual improvement, especially targeting the other two world records I aim to reclaim: squat and deadlift, aiming for the total.”

Expressing gratitude to his sponsors—Fitness Express, Digicel, and Superior Concrete—Carlos also extended thanks to those who prefer to remain anonymous. “Thank you all once again for your continued support. I couldn’t have made it without you guys. And once again, thank you for everything. Let’s keep crushing records; the hard work continues.”

Meanwhile, Carlos’ coach, Dexter Jones, hailed his athlete’s performance as “remarkable, given the short prep time, the seemingly improbably but necessary targets that were established to get him into a competitive position and mind-numbing prospect of competing at the most prestigious Power Lifting Competition ever.”

“Carlos rose to the occasion, managed his trepidation very well and gave a performance that was befitting of his moniker “The Showstopper”. Carlos is now a force to be reckoned with in the 93 Kg class, internationally, and was even given acknowledgement and respect from his nemesis in the squat battle,” Jones remarked.

He acknowledged the support from the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) under the guidance of President Franklin Wilson and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, highlighting their commitment to leveraging technological advancements in athlete preparation to bolster Guyana’s standing on the global stage.

Wilson, on behalf of GALF and the powerlifting community, congratulated Carlos “for bringing himself and the nation great joy with his historic performance.”

According to Wilson, “We are proud of this achievement, which further strengthened the foundation for the sport to advance even more. He has worked hard and is very dedicated to the sport, and we are all that this is another hurdle crossed in his still-growing career.”

Wilson also praised Carlos’ technical team, Coach Jones, and Assistant Coach Jamie McDonald, for their cohesive efforts and behind-the-scenes dedication.

Acknowledging Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Wilson expressed gratitude for his ongoing support, pointing to the role of the National Sports Commission and the Government of Guyana in fostering the sport’s growth. He concluded, “Bigger things are on the horizon for the sport and Guyana.”