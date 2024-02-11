Latest update February 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Take Action to Avoid the Harmful Effects of Saharan Dust – CARPHA

Feb 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Saturday urged persons to protect themselves against adverse health effects of a Saharan dust plume, which has covered many parts of the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) in a Dust Bulletin dated February 9th, 2024 stated, “it is highly likely that particulate matter levels will be above the 24-hour outdoor air quality guidelines” as established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Joy St John, Executive Director, CARPHA, explained “Saharan dust worsens air quality and increases the levels of particulate matter in the air.  This can be hazardous, especially to small children, older adults and people with underlying lung conditions and chronic cardiopulmonary diseases”.  Dr. St John added, “Saharan dust can also worsen the health symptoms of those who suffer from asthma, allergies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)”.

In light of the poor air quality levels, CARPHA is encouraging persons to take steps to avoid the harmful effects of Saharan dust. These include:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and when outdoors, wear a dust mask (eg. KN95)
  • Utilise a HEPA filter indoors to purify air in individual rooms
  • Persons who use medications for pulmonary conditions should carry them at all times and use as prescribed
  • At the first sign of difficulty while breathing, seek professional medical advice immediately
  • For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays may alleviate symptoms

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 9th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

France coming to help we save 100MUSD a year to pay the teachers

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Essequibo cricketers

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Essequibo cricketers

Feb 11, 2024

Kaieteur News – As part of its corporate support, Rockaway Group of Companies has rendered assistance to a number of Essequibo youth cricketers. During a recent visit to the Imam Bacchus...
Read More
Massive turnout attends Athletics Academy Championship Meet

Massive turnout attends Athletics Academy...

Feb 11, 2024

Another young player benefits

Another young player benefits

Feb 11, 2024

Sir Curtly Ambrose set for Berbice return in April – BCB President

Sir Curtly Ambrose set for Berbice return in...

Feb 11, 2024

Buxton Stars and Buxton United blaze through to East Coast Mash Cup semis

Buxton Stars and Buxton United blaze through to...

Feb 11, 2024

Back Circle, Bent Street and California Square into quarter finals

Back Circle, Bent Street and California Square...

Feb 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]