Plaisance /Sparendaam’s ‘Mrs Vernice’ turns 100 on Valentine’s Day

Kaieteur News – Mrs. Unis Bunbury known to many in the twin villages of Plaisance /Sparendaam on the East Coast of Demerara as ‘Mrs. Vernice’ will be celebrating her 100th birth Anniversary on February 14, 202.

The fact that her birth occurred on a day that the world celebrates love is no coincidence as has she surely demonstrated such virtues throughout her life.

The community, her relatives and family can attest to her practical demonstration of love as she is their mentor, teacher, disciplinarian and philanthropist.

As such, the villagers join in saluting her on momentous milestone.

Long live Mrs. Vernice Bunbury