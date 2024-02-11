Man granted bail after busted with ‘ganja’ on Croal Street

Kaieteur News – A man was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 after he was caught with 101 grams of cannabis by police ranks in the vicinity on Croal Street at Stabroek, Georgetown on Wednesday.

Dwayne Wong made his first court appearance on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who read the charge to him. Wong pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated he had in his possession 101 grams of marijuana.

The prosecutor related in court that Wong is known to the police. On Wednesday at about 08:15hrs, ranks acting on information, went to the location in the vicinity of Ibet Supreme, Croal Street, Georgetown. Upon arrival, police observed Wong sitting on a wooden bench with a bulky plastic bag near him on the said bench. He was contacted by ranks, and a search was subsequently conducted on him. There was no discovery of any illegal articles on him, the prosecutor noted.

The ranks then enquired whether he was the owner of the plastic bag next to him, to which he claimed ownership. As such, police then searched the particulars that were in the bag, and found a quantity of seed, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis. Wong was then cautioned and arrested. He was escorted to the Brickdam Police Station, where the suspected narcotics was weighed in his presence, which amounted to 101 grams of cannabis. He was subsequently placed in custody and later charged.

The magistrate placed Wong on $75,000 bail and he is scheduled to return to court on March 22, 2024.