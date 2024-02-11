Latest update February 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man dies following boat collision at Moruca

Feb 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man died on Friday following a boat collision at the ‘99 turns’ at Moruca, Region One.

Dead is George Charles, 30 of the village of Warapoka, Moruca sub-region.

While information is sketchy, reports are that a ‘fast boat,’ whose owner is from the Pomeroon, was heading to Santa Rosa from the Barama River late on Friday afternoon when it collided with Charles’ boat.

Charles was heading home to Warapoka at the time. He was rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital at Santa Rosa but succumbed on the way there.

Police are investigating the incident.

