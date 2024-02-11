Man caught after stripping stolen car in Buxton

Kaieteur News – On Friday evening, public spirited citizens at Buxton, East Coast Demerara saw several men around a Toyota motorcar aback the village.

When they confronted the men, they drove away from the area with the car, bearing registration PNN5023. Later in the evening the owners of the car reported that it was stolen by a man who they noted worked for the family.

The police were notified and the man, identified as Kevin Bhagwandin, was arrested. The police also found the car. The man is expected to face charges related to the crime.