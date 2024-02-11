Georgetown Magistrates’ Court round-up

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Below are several court cases which were heard at the at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court between February 5, 2024, and February 9, 2024.

Monday

Twenty-five-year-old Kevon Whitney was remanded to prison on Monday, when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, for discharging a loaded firearm and a live round towards Shervin Harding and within 100 yards in public. Whitney was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to the court on March 4, 2024, for statements and fixtures.

Trivon Stewart, 21, was remanded to prison on Monday after he appeared at the city court before Magistrate Weever and charged with being in possession of a GL-302 teargas canister. Stewart is scheduled to return to court on March 4, 2024, for statements and fixtures.

On Monday, Joel Hailey, 33, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000, after he was accused of stealing an Arcade cycle from Samantha Persaud at Elaine Avenue, Georgetown on December 11, 2023, and selling it. Hailey is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2024, for statements and fixtures.

Forty-eight-year-old Alcides Joes Martinez Mejias, a former Venezuelan police officer was sentenced to one year imprisonment on Monday after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm and ammunition licence. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Weever.

Wednesday

Twenty-three-year-old Melissa Cort was fined $60,000 on Wednesday, when she appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus after she admitted to smuggling a pack of cigarettes for her boyfriend at the Supreme High Court, Georgetown, where he is facing a murder trial.

Friday

On Friday, Yannick Cummings, who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly was sentenced to nine months imprisonment after he admitted to breaking the windshield of a doctor’s Mercedes Benz motorcar on Wednesday. Cummings was charged with unlawful and malicious damage to property.

Shemroy December and Mark Mohamed were both remanded to prison on Friday after they were charged for being in their possession 15.85 pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, on February 7, 2024. December and Mohamed are scheduled to return to the court on March 15, 2024.

Following that was Dwayne Wond, who was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 after he was caught with 101 grams of cannabis by ranks in the vicinity of Ibet Supreme locating at Croal Street, Stabroek on February 5, 2024. He is scheduled to return to court on March 22, 2024.