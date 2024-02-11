Calcutta, Mahaicony-Where progress is inevitable

Village Focus:

Kaieteur News – Calcutta is a widely populated village that is often mistaken as part of its neighbour Catherineville. The two are separated by the Burma Canal and the village can be described as a ‘Tiny Bartica,’ as it serves as a gateway to the villages along the Burma Road, all the way to the Mahaicony Creek.

The Waterfalls Magazine visited the area twice, in 2009, and 2019 and, there were a number of issues highlighted by residents there at the time. Five years later the magazine decided that the trip to yet another “country side” location was needed after an entire week of city life, and day-to-day congestion.

To say one would be awestruck at how far the place has come, is an understatement. Buildings and homes have upgraded, the garbage situation along the Burma Road is still there, but it appeared to have toned down a bit, and there were a number of new places that weren’t there five years ago.

The lively community sports a number of adult recreational spots, of various atmospheres catering to the introvert, extrovert and the flamboyant. There were stalls which had fresh fruit and vegetables, a meat center has sprung up, and multiple snackettes have opened as well as a barbershop and two vulcanizing shops. Then there is the countryside version of KFC, a wash bay, an internet cafe and of course multiple grocers.

The ever present Calcutta Primary and Nursery Schools adds to the vibrancy of the community while recreational activities can be done at the Community Center Ground. Worshippers can always drop in at the Orion Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Full Truth Tabernacle respectively.

The Waterfalls first stop was at Peppa’s Pink Shop located on the northern side of the village, or in Guyanese terms the “waterside” since that’s the direction of the ocean. The owner of the business Quamy Wilson also called “Peppa” was very busy, as he served customers their drinks.

He took a few minutes to talk to the Waterfalls and offered a Shandy free of cost as refreshment. The business which has a kitchen, and snackette, caters for the breakfast and lunch needs of villagers and passersby all weeklong. “I have this business like three years now. It started during COVID because people needed a place to chill out during the day and when lockdown came, we couldn’t go anywhere far cause by six o’clock you had to be home. I started it as a small fish shop doing fish and chips in the afternoon and selling some drinks,” he said.

Business was booming but there was still the feeling that things might change further down the road. However, more than three years later business is still booming and he was able to establish the kitchen and snackette section.

The business is family run and they work shifts until closing time. “I come out with my wife and we open at six in the morning, my daughter-in-law takes over from me at four or five and she stays till the bar part closes. My wife heads home when she is sold out, and begins preparation or the next day.”

The string of small businesses on this side of the village was closed on Saturday, since most of the owners are Seventh Day Adventist. However, residents explained that there were two other snackettes, a store that sells household décor and appliances, a bar and an organic produce stall.

If one skips over the public road to the southern side of the community, he/she will encounter a number of other shops, most of them belonging to a name that would come up quite often in conversations; the Williams family. The Williams’ are considered a large family in the area and are involved in everything from business to farming.

First stop on this side of the village was at Jacqueline’s Corner Shop located on the right side of the when one turns into Burma Road. It is owned and operated by Jacqueline Williams and she has been on this spot for around the last 20 years or so. “I have been here a long time and this is something that I love to do, to be able to provide as service 7 days a week and we open late as well,” the smiling owner explained. The business sells snacks, confectioneries, drinks, bread and pastries.

A little distance away the Waterfalls encountered a structure that appears to be under construction. It is called the “Blue Shop”. It appears that naming businesses after colors was a trend as the Waterfalls trekked through Calcutta. The owner, overseas- based Guyanese Ryan Wayne better known as “Pyan” or “Shabba,” was there and stopped to give the Waterfalls a quick tour of his business. It is considered an adult chill spot and sports an impressive bar for a countryside hangout. “I am not quite finished, but you can come back Sunday for the Pre Valentine hangout and see how we do things country style,” he said laughingly.

Farming and poultry rearing dominates the economic activities here and luckily the Waterfalls was able to get a first-hand view of the operations on a dual purpose farm in the area. The farm belongs to Rudolph Williams and it has been in operation for years.

“This is what I love farming and I have been doing this for a long time. After I started my family I wanted to be closer to them so I left the job at OMAI and I started planting greens. Sometime after chicken come into the mix,” the seasoned farmer explained.

His teenage son Elijah seems to be following in his father’s footsteps as he also farms, wholesaling his produce, and rears chicken to supply his meat center business. For someone who hasn’t reached the age of 20, he seems to know exactly what he wants. Even though the young man has a number of Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) subjects under his belt, he said it was never his desire “to work for nobody.”

Heading back out of the Burma Road area and further down into the village the Waterfalls stopped at the ‘biggest’ grocer to pay Uncle Ezzie a visit. The elderly man was busy serving his customers and while doing so, he told the Waterfalls that he had the business since 1974, an inheritance from his parents. Ever since then he has been serving the community, providing a number of services including distilled water, cooking gas, grocery, etc.

A little distance away the Waterfalls stumbled into Mannie’s Vulcanizing, the first vulcanizing shop on one’s right when headed to Georgetown, immediately after the school street. Nickson, his son, was hard at work but was kind enough to pause and provide a quick history lesson. “Daddy had this place like 24 years now and as soon as I finish school it became my permanent job, because he taught me everything he knows.” The business offer services including welding, servicing, patching of tires and machinery repairs.

The last two stops were made to Jobado’s Chicken and Chips and Terrence’s Delight. Both offer fried chicken and chips or fried rice. Though they weren’t open at the time of the visit, villagers gave a rundown of how the business operates. Jobado’s would open at 16:30hrs until the food is sold out. One could grab dinner any time at Jobado’s.

Terrence’s Delight has a ‘KFC like’ menu, offering a variety of wings, tenders, burgers, chicken, macaroni and cheese and also pastries. One can order for pick-up, dine-in or take-out. Surprisingly, they also serve breakfast, Guyanese style.

When compared to previous visits, one can say that this village is going places and its progress is inevitable. The next time one is tired of city life, he/she can take a trip to the countryside and visit Calcutta. But don’t forget to try the chicken. Be sure to check out the Waterfalls next week for out next village stop folks!!!