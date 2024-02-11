Boy, 7, injured after house falls on him

Kaieteur News – A seven-year-old boy is hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after his rented house at lot 555 Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) fell on him.

The child has been identified as Danielio Wilson. Wilson is suffering from injuries to his neck, head and other bodily parts.

Kaieteur News understands that the 7-year-old boy and his two siblings ages 9 and 4 respectively, were in the wooden structure that stood on stilts when a strong breeze was felt sometime after 11:00am causing the house to collapse.

The child’s mother, Melissa Wilson, was not home at the time but told Kaieteur News that her husband and his brother were in the back yard when the house collapsed.

“Them hear the house mek creaks,” the woman said while adding that her husband immediately shouted for his children to leave the house.

The woman said that the children ran out of the house but as they were running down the stairs, the house started collapsing.

“The baby [the four-year-old child] get frighten and he run back inside,” Melissa told Kaieteur News.

According to the woman, the eldest child [a girl] made it to safety but Danielio was forced to jump from one of the stairs.

Unfortunately, he landed underneath the house and it came crashing down on him.

His father and uncle reportedly rushed to rescue him immediately. With the use of a four-by -four wood, the men were able to pry a section of the collapsed house and pull him out.

Melissa said, “When them pull he out, he was unconscious, dem had to revive him”.

Danielio reportedly began spitting blood and they was rushed him to GPHC where he was admitted.

Melissa is grateful that her two other children escaped unharmed and is praying that Wilson recovers quickly.

In the meantime, the family is forced to sit and sleep in their yard, in front of the collapsed house because they have nowhere to go. Most of their furniture and appliances were damaged.

Melissa told Kaieteur News that their neighbour has been allowing her two children to sleep at their home but unfortunately, there is not enough room there for her and her husband.

Melissa’s husband told this publication that he is renting the house.

“It’s a wooden house so I think it might be around $300,000 to $400,000 to build back,” he related while noting that he neither his landlord can afford to rebuild the structure.

Given the state of affairs, the family is trying to prop-up the collapsed house so they could have a roof over their heads until they are able to secure money to rebuild.

The man explained that his landlord promised to get some persons to assist him to prop-up the badly damaged house. He is hopeful that he can get some assistance soon since he and his wife are sitting in the yard all day and night.

The family told Kaieteur News that they have been forced to stay awake all night for fear that they would be attacked by thieves.

Persons desirous of assisting the Wilson family can make contact with them on mobile number: 687- 8783.