West Indies lose by 11 runs to Australia in T20 run-fest at Bellerive

Feb 10, 2024 Sports

Johnson Charles helped give West Indies a strong start.   (Getty Images)

SportsMax – In a nail-biting series-opener at Bellerive Oval, Australia emerged victorious by 11 runs against a full-strength West Indies in the first T20 International, despite a valiant effort from the Caribbean side. The match, which saw Australia post an equal-record T20I score in Hobart, featured standout performances from David Warner, Tim David, and legspinner Adam Zampa.

Australia, batting first, set the tone for an exhilarating encounter with Warner smashing a blistering half-century in his 100th T20I, scoring 70 off 36 deliveries. Tim David’s explosive 17-ball 37 further fueled Australia’s innings, propelling them to a formidable total of 213 for 7.

Andre Russell took two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the final over of the Australian innings to finish with 3-42. Alzarri Joseph took 2-46.

David Warner acknowledges the crowd after making 70 in his 100th T20I.  (Getty Images)

Chasing 214 for victory, West Indies displayed early promise with openers Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) forming a dynamic partnership. King, in particular, played a stellar innings, reaching a half-century off 36 deliveries. However, legspinner Adam Zampa’s brilliant performance in the middle overs proved crucial for Australia as they successfully defended their total.

Adam Zampa and Mitch Marsh celebrate a wicket.  (Getty Images)

Zampa, with figures of 3-26, outfoxed the aggressive West Indies batsmen, preventing them from achieving the challenging target. Despite a late onslaught from Jason Holder, who scored an unbeaten 34, West Indies ultimately fell short, finishing at 202 for 8.

The match served as a platform for auditions and milestones, with Josh Inglis getting an opportunity to partner Warner as the opening batsman. In his 16th T20I, Inglis showcased his 360-degree range, contributing 39 off 25 balls.

While Warner starred in his milestone 100th T20I, reaching the elite company of players with 100 internationals in each format, West Indies’ big-hitters, including King and Charles, went for broke in their pursuit of victory.

Australia’s left-arm quick, Jason Behrendorff, faced early challenges in the windy conditions but managed to claim a late wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 38 off 3 overs. The pivotal moment in the match came in the 16th over when Zampa’s brilliance dismissed Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, tilting the scales in Australia’s favor.

Scores: Australia 213 for 7 (Warner 70, David 37*) beat West Indies 202 for 8 (King 53, Charles 42, Zampa 3-26) by 11 runs.

Brandon King made 53 off 37.  (Getty Images)

