West Indies lose by 11 runs to Australia in T20 run-fest at Bellerive

SportsMax – In a nail-biting series-opener at Bellerive Oval, Australia emerged victorious by 11 runs against a full-strength West Indies in the first T20 International, despite a valiant effort from the Caribbean side. The match, which saw Australia post an equal-record T20I score in Hobart, featured standout performances from David Warner, Tim David, and legspinner Adam Zampa.
Australia, batting first, set the tone for an exhilarating encounter with Warner smashing a blistering half-century in his 100th T20I, scoring 70 off 36 deliveries. Tim David’s explosive 17-ball 37 further fueled Australia’s innings, propelling them to a formidable total of 213 for 7.
Andre Russell took two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the final over of the Australian innings to finish with 3-42. Alzarri Joseph took 2-46.
Chasing 214 for victory, West Indies displayed early promise with openers Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) forming a dynamic partnership. King, in particular, played a stellar innings, reaching a half-century off 36 deliveries. However, legspinner Adam Zampa’s brilliant performance in the middle overs proved crucial for Australia as they successfully defended their total.
Zampa, with figures of 3-26, outfoxed the aggressive West Indies batsmen, preventing them from achieving the challenging target. Despite a late onslaught from Jason Holder, who scored an unbeaten 34, West Indies ultimately fell short, finishing at 202 for 8.
The match served as a platform for auditions and milestones, with Josh Inglis getting an opportunity to partner Warner as the opening batsman. In his 16th T20I, Inglis showcased his 360-degree range, contributing 39 off 25 balls.
While Warner starred in his milestone 100th T20I, reaching the elite company of players with 100 internationals in each format, West Indies’ big-hitters, including King and Charles, went for broke in their pursuit of victory.
Australia’s left-arm quick, Jason Behrendorff, faced early challenges in the windy conditions but managed to claim a late wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 38 off 3 overs. The pivotal moment in the match came in the 16th over when Zampa’s brilliance dismissed Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, tilting the scales in Australia’s favor.
Scores: Australia 213 for 7 (Warner 70, David 37*) beat West Indies 202 for 8 (King 53, Charles 42, Zampa 3-26) by 11 runs.
